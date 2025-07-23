The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway Homes has provided a sneak peek of its brand new Baxter show home on its Bishop’s Gate development in Beverely – with the release of a clutch of exclusive interior photos.

The three-bedroom, detached home opens for the public to view in person at 11am on Saturday, 2nd August, but the development’s sales manager, Amanda Thomas says interest has been so high, potential buyers have been asking to see pictures ever since the opening date was set.

“Show homes give buyers a proper chance to get a taste for what life would be like on a new development,” she said. “And in the case of the Baxter here in Beverely, interest has been astonishing – especially as a three-bedroom detached home really does appeal to the widest possible spectrum of buyers.”

Built across two floors, the Baxter has three spacious bedrooms upstairs – one of which is en suite – plus a contemporary family bathroom. Downstairs, there’s an open-plan kitchen and dining area and separate living room.

Who’d like to live in a home like this? A sneak peek of Bellway’s new Baxter show home in Beverley.

Prices on the Baxter range start from £299,995 and, as with all Bellway homes, it is built to first-rate specifications; including energy saving features such as solar PV panels, EV car chargers and Smart Thermostats that all help to cut the cost of running a new home.

The opening weekend of the show home will be marked with a summer fair, complete with croquet on the lawn, lashing of strawberries and cream and a prize draw to win afternoon tea for four at The Beverley Arms. The fair kicks off at 12 noon on Saturday, 2nd August.

“It’s nice to mark a show home opening with something memorable, and I’m sure those who pop down will love not just the new Baxter show home, but also all the summer fun,” added Amanda.