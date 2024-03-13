Whole street in Yorkshire for sale as family who own it and live there prepare to say goodbye after over 50 happy years

The three much-loved homes on the street have been in the Lacy family since 1972 and four generations of the family have lived there. The street is accessed by its own private driveway and includes two, four-bed semi-detached properties (numbers one and two), and a two-bedroom detached property with planning permission to double its size to a four-bedroom home.

There is also a detached garage with a separate workshop and several well looked after gardens. Sarah Bird (nee Lacy), who is the daughter of the current owner, grew up in number one, after her parents bought it in 1972 when she was seven and her younger brother had just been born.

Several years later in the early 1980s, her parents bought number three on the street and her grandparents moved in. Number two was owned by a retired teacher and when she passed away in the early 1990s, her son put the property up for sale. Sarah’s parents didn’t like the thought of someone else moving into their idyllic family street, so decided to buy the property, taking ownership of the whole street in the process.

This street, marked in red, is for sale as a whole

Since buying it 30 years ago, number two has stood empty in a gentle timewarp, showcasing what home décor was like in the 1970s.

Speaking about the street, Sarah says: “The Mount has been in my family for over 50 years, and was such a fantastic place to grow up in. My grandparents lived next door and there was so much space to explore and play in. When I had my son, I continued to live there for a while, so four generations of our family have lived on the street.

“All three houses are packed full of original features, and they all have such a warm, inviting feeling. There’s so much potential to restore them to their former glory and create an amazing street that’s tucked away from everyone else.”

She adds: “My mum is 92 now and has downsized, which is why we’re selling the street. We’re sad to see it leave the family, but also excited to see what the new owner will do with it.”

The houses are in a lovely private spot on their street

James Pank, director of Auction House West Yorkshire, says: “This is a really unique plot. You don’t often get the opportunity to buy a whole street. All three properties on the street, as well as the detached garage and workshop, are in good condition and have the potential to be amazing with the right renovation.

“The properties are also in an excellent position, being tucked away yet also close to the motorway network for easy access to Wakefield and Leeds. We have already received a lot of interest in this Lot, and are expecting it to be a busy auction.” (sign up for Yorkshire Post newsletters)

The Mount will go under the hammer via live stream at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 27, with a guide price of £575,000. To enter the auction and bid, visi www.auctionhouse.co.uk/westyorkshire/auction/lot/128000 . To see the virtual tour of the street, www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ye0bu4JbG6Y

