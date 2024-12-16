The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purplebricks, the online estate agent, suggested that buyers were willing to spend on average £72,000 more for a house with a view.

With the government's aim to increase housebuilding in Yorkshire's rural areas and talk of allowing some development in the green belt, a question for housebuilders and local planning authorities is how do we develop homes that benefit from the region's rural landscapes, whilst protecting those attributes that make these places so sought after?

The key is creating homes that are 'of their place'. By designing houses that work in harmony with their natural surroundings, we can protect cherished views and with new planning rules requiring an uplift in biodiversity on all developments, enhance habitats and improve the natural environment.

Alex Robinson, associate director for landscape at Rural Solutions

For larger developments, the planning authority will always consider the landscape impact of proposals, and in rural areas this is also true of one-off homes.

When creating an individual country home, it's essential to work with architects who can translate your vision into a home that reflects your personal taste and lifestyle, while being respectful of its rural setting.

Successful designs respond to their surroundings, taking inspiration from the landscape and local architectural influences. A building cannot be considered in isolation; it must respond to its setting. There should be a blur of the boundaries between architecture and landscape, creating a powerful and harmonious relationship between the two.

Where a site is in the countryside and visual impact is under scrutiny, there are various techniques that can be used to ensure a blend between house and landscape such as sunken designs, grass roofs, use of natural materials, orientation of the house, garden design and wider landscaping to create screening.

Before we even begin to sketch a design, we immerse ourselves in understanding the place where the property will stand, to create a home that will complement and enhance the environment in which it sits.

Whilst the design process is an opportunity for creative thinking, so too is obtaining planning consent for country homes and a carefully considered planning strategy is a critical ingredient in the success of a country house project.

Each site comes with planning considerations, from protected landscapes and heritage buildings to relationship with existing settlements, infrastructure, habitats, and views. By considering the planning strategy from the beginning and responding to the characteristics of the site, consent can be obtained for homes of varying styles and scales in some beautiful locations.

When building a country home, incorporating sustainable design principles is essential with a new Future Homes Standards for energy efficiency being rolled out next year that all new homes must meet.

Features such as renewable energy sources, insulation, and careful material selection can all contribute to a lower environmental footprint.