Local folk in Utrecht, Holland, will tell you that their houses don’t need curtains or blinds in the ground floor windows as they don’t have any secrets and they have nothing to hide. Their homes may not hold secrets but their houses, just like homes all over the world, certainly tell stories, if only they could speak.

You often hear that every home tells a story but in fact every home tells a thousand stories. Even a newly built house has a history: who designed it, who built it, what were the planning issues, what was the site before it was built and most importantly, who has chosen to live in it?

Have they moved to the area, how did they choose this exact location, where have they moved from, what prompted the move and is there a sole occupier, a family, a couple of friends living in the house or is it rented and do they have pets, children or an aged relative? Were they downsizing, upsizing, first time buyers, is there a mortgage and if so how was the provider chosen?

Each question is like the opening chapter of a novel. For older houses as well as new ones, you can easily pursue the story through the generations of subsequent inhabitants.

Every house tells a story

Are the occupiers fleeing the hullabaloo of city life for peace and quiet in a rural village or moving to be in the centre of urban action. Or was it a move prompted by a change of job, retirement or a windfall win on the lottery? Have they come from abroad and if so, why?

Some stories may never be discovered whilst others will be embellished, exaggerated or made up to hide the truth. Most of the time, the residents are quite happy to tell their story but occasionally a silence barrier is erected which makes the tale all the more intriguing.

These days, with the help of a computer, the bare bones of a tale can readily be ascertained: a timeline of all previous occupants, changes in the value of a property or even whether or not it ever flooded. If there are blanks in the history, they can be filled in by further research or by guesswork depending upon how rigorous and accurate you want to be.

Some houses have blue plaques showing that a notable person was born, lived or died there. There are thousands all over the country (188 alone in York) and each one opens the pages to a rainbow of stories.More humorously you sometimes see a sign that states “On this day in 1666, nothing happened here.” How wrong that is.

Every day in every house something happens. A baby is born, an ambulance arrives, someone dies, the grades are met that send an aspiring student to university, a bride prepares for her wedding. It doesn’t have to be a monumental piece of history like the arrival of a new Prime Minister or a re-elected one but just another everyday event important to the people living there.