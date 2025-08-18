Why growing heatwaves could mean the dawning of the awning for the UK

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many more such tips - but knowing how to keep your home cool will also automatically help to keep you cool as well.

The obvious choice is air conditioning which has become increasingly popular in work places but this is expensive to install and costly to run. Electric fans move the air around; good ones make you feel better but aren’t that effective at lowering temperatures. Closed blinds and heavily lined curtains can be effective but you’ll be living in the dark. The most successful route to take to stop the heat build up in the first place is a simple awning. When opened, this will give shade, reduce thermal build up and reduce temperatures indoors by several degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Gibson from Gibson Canopies points out that we have concentrated on thoroughly insulating our homes to keep heat inside when the weather is cold but this means that during hot spells, there’s a battle to let the heat out. On top of that, the trend to install large glazed areas, sliding or bifold doors and pairs of French windows means that we are inviting more sunshine and therefore heat into our rooms.

Keeping houses cool is going to be increasingly important in the UK

Stopping heat from entering the home can massively reduces the temperature inside. This is exacerbated by the British desire to have south or south-west facing gardens. In traditionally hot, sunny countries, house designs include verandas, overhanging roof lines, external shutters, small windows or windows that open into sheltered enclosed courtyards. The Romans knew this over 2000 years ago but we have tended to laud over as much bright sunshine streaming into our homes as possible and with the sunshine comes the heat. That’s fine in the winter months but with the much longer days of spring and summer, it can be a killer!

Martin Gibson goes on to explain that awnings have come a long way since the ancient hand cranked, cast iron heavy framed ones that were commonly fitted above shop windows. These were installed to protect displays particularly of clothing that tended to fade in bright UV light and stop the speedy rotting of fresh fruit and vegetables in greengrocers.

An awning will also help reduce sun damage to flooring and furniture. Today, they are much easier to open and close, can protrude much further at the most propitious angle required so give more shade and significantly lower temperatures inside. They also can provide much needed shelter if you choose to sit outside and take advantage of the bright fine weather and come in a wide range of colours and designs to match any home. Long gone is the heavy canvas that was historically used and is now replaced with lighter weight, longer lasting fabrics which don’t sag after rainfall. They now have optional clever features such as automatic retraction if the wind speed reaches a critical level and the options of fitting lights or heaters which can extend the days we can enjoy being outside even when the weather turns much colder.