Why the 'dirty' side of estate agency is crucial to moving house: Alex Goldstein

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s where a quagmire meets a murky old swamp and mud throwing is commonplace. I am of course talking about the point of going under offer to exchange of contracts and the conveyancing process that kicks in at this point.

Many estate agents love to plaster themselves all over social media. Talk of their styled photoshoots and filming their glitzy movies around their clients’ homes is all very glamourous, as they sip their matcha infused latte enroute to their next listing. However, many of them quickly look the other way when the property sale is agreed and ignore the hard work when it really starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t so long ago, that getting over the line in four to six weeks was standard. I am now advising clients that three to four months is more commonplace. This is often met by a sharp intake of breath and eyes widening, as people come to terms with the extreme timeframes we are now all dealing with. The obvious question is of course, why?

Alex Goldstein is an independent bespoke property consultant in Yorkshire and London. Picture: Stuart McClymont

As I see it, every constituent part of the conveyancing process has been dragged out on the diagonal. Lenders have become even more risk adverse. Local authorities continue to have backlogs of work. Quality building surveyors have a queue outside their offices and many conveyancing solicitor firms drag their heels, as they have little incentive to go faster.

All of the above is on a direct collision course with estate agents, who are coming from the opposite direction. However with so many moving parts, differences of opinions and all of them taking their time, is it any wonder our broken conveyancing system is like wading through one big bog?

Estate agents are only paid on results. If a property doesn’t transact, they get nothing. Lateral thinking and problem solving are vital, but most importantly so is having the time and work ethic to wade straight into the conveyancing swamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here they need to plunge their hands deep into the shadowy waters and sift through the issues that will come their way, because quite frankly few others in the process will do this. Your chosen estate agent must have a fearless sales progression team, who can hold their nerve in the most difficult and stressful of times. Equally ensuring both solicitors involved in a transaction are hard hitting and contactable.

As an example, one estate agent I know has a sales progression staff member who is nicknamed ‘the rottweiler’. You can guess why this is the case and good luck to anyone who stands in their way. However this is currently what is required, plus having immediate communication with your estate agent. Matters can escalate within moments and if these aren’t immediately dealt with, your sale could quickly go off course.

The whole conveyancing process is tough, but is made easier by having a top team around you and proactively looking out for you at every stage. So the next time you see an estate agent and they stink from their sales progression, make sure you instruct them.