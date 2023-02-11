Why the friendly market town of Pocklington is practically perfect for home buyers

When the former Knight Frank office in Harrogate, renowned for operating at the top end of the residential property market, recently switched to become an independent estate agency named North Residential, with the same members of staff, it was assumed it would be business as usual.That’s exactly what it is apart from a new move that has raised eyebrows and prompted plenty of “Googling”.

Just three months after cutting ties with Knight Frank, North Residential’s business leaders, Harlan Pollitt and Daniel Rigg, have just opened a second branch in the market town of Pocklington in Yorkshire’s East Riding.

This came after market research revealed what those who know and love the town at the foot of Wolds already knew.

“It fits into our locational criteria as a highly desirable area to live,” says Harlan.

Burnby Hall and Gardens near Pocklington is a favourite place to visit

Scott Holley has been appointed to lead the team at the new Pocklington branch. He has been in estate agency for 20 years and knows the area well as he grew up there and lives locally.

“I am delighted to take this fantastic opportunity as while I have garnered my skill set across several UK locations, my heart belongs in Pocklington,” he says.

The town was singled out by developers about 20 years ago as “one to watch”. National house building companies have since had a field day and there are a number of “new build” estates here, which are hugely popular with buyers.

They sit alongside older homes, most of which are constructed in the area’s characteristic redbrick.

This three-bedroom detached bungalow on Yapham Road, Pocklington, is £350,000 with www.clubleys.com

Developers and their algorithms are often the first to spot potential but the pandemic also threw the spotlight on Pocklington as an attractive proposition for those keen to escape to the country.

Those living there have easy access on foot to rural walks, including by the canal, and the beautiful Wolds are on the doorstep.

While Pocklington has no railway station, it is just over 14 miles from York via a 40 minute drive down the A1079, depending on traffic.

Leeds city centre is an hour’s drive away, Beverley is half an hour and the coast around Bridlington and Hornsea is a 40 minute car journey.

This three bedroom detached house at Mile End Park is £400,000 with www.clubleys.com

The town, known as “Pock” to locals, also has an excellent range of amenities, including sports clubs, a leisure centre with a pool, an arts centre and cinema, a library, beautiful Burnby Hall and Gardens close by and good schools.

The latter includes the state run Woldgate high school and the private Pocklington School.

While the town has an Aldi and a Sainsbury’s supermarket, it also boasts a high number of independent shops, which are a rare commodity that makes a huge difference to the look and feel of a place.

“Pocklington has evolved and expanded and there has been a lot of new build but it still has a lot of great independent shops and cafes.

Bishop Wilton near Pocklington is one of the most sought-after villages in the area

“The newer ones are strong on social media and that is also flagging up this area to a wider audience,” says Scott, who adds that market day on Tuesday is also a firm favourite that attracts locals and those from further afield.

House prices here are not bargain basement but they are less expensive than York, which is why Pocklington is now on the map for those who work in the city but can’t afford a home they want there.

The average price in York is £319,004 while in Pocklington it is £282,696. According to Lisa Bray, manager of Clubleys estate agency in Pocklington, you can find a two-bedroom terraced house from £170,000 but the average first time buyer is paying around £220,000 for a two to three bedroom home, while a semi-detached house starts from about £250,000 and a three bedroom detached home on one of the newer developments starts at about £300,000.

“People looking to move near York during the pandemic discovered Pocklington and we have seen a lot of younger people coming out of York to move here,” says Lisa.

“Quite often we see their parents follow because they visit here and they love it. It’s such a friendly place and that’s one of the reasons I love my job.”

Surrounding villages are also a hunting ground for buyers but in the most popular, homes for sale are like hen’s teeth. Pretty Bishop Wilton, four miles from the town, is a case in point, though you could try Melbourne, Millington or Yapham to name a few others.

There is not an abundant choice for buyers in the Pocklington area and one of the reasons for this is that once people settle here, they tend to stay long term, which says a lot.

Scott Holley says: “Apart from the amenities and the countryside on the doorstep, one of the reasons is that there is a real community spirit here and people here are really friendly and genuinely welcoming to those who move here.”