So putting our political differences aside, building more homes, I dare say, may be needed, however why are the Government embarking on the largest house building scheme since the war, with a wish to build 1.5m homes, when I feel we haven’t got some basic core foundations right.

Firstly, we are not putting in the infrastructure. It may sound impressive that the Government is embarking on this epic build-out, however is building onto the fringes of existing towns and villages really the way to go?

As I see it, these towns already have the infrastructure in place to supply their existing populations. Why then would we expand these locations and spread the infrastructure more thinly, so everyone loses out?

Alex Goldstein

As an example, in Harrogate there are already signs of a two-tier housing market. As infrastructure has made no advances, if you want your children to go to one of the state secondary schools in town, you need to buy into catchment.

These town centre properties come with a premium, with those in fringe locations going for less. So whilst one may be able to buy a cheaper property on the outskirts, does this actually solve anything?

It has always frustrated me that we have nearly 700,000 empty properties in the country currently, with over 260,000 of these classed as long term empty. In addition, there are about 165,000 empty commercial units.

One can clearly see that the spaces already exist, but why are we not incentivising these property owners and developers to make good what we already have, rather than build on green/grey belt?

Often there is a blurring of the lines on what "affordable housing” really is. These are homes that are built for housing associations to help those struggling financially. They are not for those in their early 20’s trying to get onto the housing ladder at a level they can afford.

We often see developments advertising three, four or fivr bedroom homes, but do the youngsters want these types of properties in out of town locations?

We are not building the right types of property for the right types of people and of more concern is that The New Homes Ombudsman reported the other week that its voluntary scheme only covers 55 per cent of homes currently being built and it needs more powers to protect buyers from poor quality housing.

One then overlays that an increasing number of conveyancing solicitors will not act for buyers of new build homes due to the liabilities involved.

If the Ombudsman and solicitors are saying this before we’ve put more spades in the ground, we should all be worried. I feel we are sleepwalking past the point of no return.

Once our farmers fields are built on, there is no going back. Rather than building onto existing towns or creating isolated developments with no infrastructure why not build some new towns with the schools, medical facilities and shops they could want. Now that would be something to be proud of.