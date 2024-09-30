This is why I continue to enjoy my work as an estate agent, hopefully with as much enthusiasm and focus as when I started. And yes, it was in the days when right move was the opposite to wrong move.

If you are a creature of habit and routine, maybe selling houses will not be your natural territory. I prefer a world where no two days are the same, where two properties are rarely the same, where the same individual can be a different character when buying compared to when selling and where market conditions can change in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An agent’s ability to read any situation and then find a solution is a distinct advantage even if it means being candid when empathy would be better received.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Waring

I have always thrived as a team player, often when building an agent’s profile and market share and what this has taught me is that whatever the economic conditions, home ownership remains a steady and constant investment when viewed over time.

The market might go up, down, and sometimes sideways during short periods ofuncertainty, but as a colleague with extensive banking experience said earlier this week, the expression “safe as houses” is not a figment of imagination.

It is against this background that there seems to be one question on the minds of homeowners at present, namely how will the market react to the forthcoming Budget when the new occupants of Number 10 have so far preached what seems to be doom and gloom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may be light at the end of the tunnel to quote the online news feeds from Blackpool as I write, but either way the housing market does not thrive when there are unknowns.

There may be tax changes on the horizon, some this autumn maybe, others perhaps next Spring but looking at the wider scenario, there are positive economic factors which should be good for the housing market.

Interest rates look set to fall with a growing number of sub four per cent mortgages available. Likewise, inflation seems to be close to where the Bank of England believes it should be.

As for coalface evidence, estate agents are reporting activity levels above the norm for this time of year, especially from owners contemplating selling and now seeking advice on price, marketing strategy and particularly timing suggesting there is pent-up intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Budget proves less painful than feared, then a sense of relief may well trigger an activity bounce which would benefit the whole economy and if the pain is earlier than hoped, the house market may hesitate for a short period, but it will not be for long.

Why not? Favourable mortgage deals should remain on offer, and inflation should remain at 2.2 per cent level. Hence why I believe the overall outlook for the housing market is buoyant whatever happens in five weeks’ time.