Reflecting on the New Year has made me realise why I am looking forward to 2023 with as muchenthusiasm as ever, particularly after such an eventful 12 months. Will I again diligently follow my satnav and arrive early for a new business pitch in Nidderdale, only to find I was on the wrong side of the valley, and then be 15 minutes late? Perhaps not as I now have the wonderful What3Words location app on my phone.Will I smile again when the hard-nosed businessman who he has moved many times refuses to make an increased offer whilst also telling me his wife loves the house in question? Probably yes, when I know the price penalty for such a negotiating faux pas currently stands in the £25,000 to £50,000 range.

How soon will negotiations end with the couple who vehemently claim they have sold and are cash buyers, only to find they are neither? The answer is “quickly”.

Will I avoid the embarrassment of a seller completely forgetting an early Saturday morning viewing of his Harrogate townhouse when he had only returned home a short while earlier after a very late night?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discretion forbids me from saying anymore, other than I am still not sure he recalls the viewing ever taking place.

Tim Waring who specialises in prime residential at GSC Grays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will I be buying two large terracotta garden pots to facilitate a sale on the day of completion after hard-working removers had been too diligent with the house clearance and the buyers took umbrage and stopped the seven figure transaction? I certainly hope not, as I am lucky enough to have generally low blood pressure.

House keys don’t help my medical condition at times but then operator error was a contributing factor when my attempts to open a Fort Knox entrance door failed in front of increasingly impatient potential buyers, only for their eight-year-old son to push down the handle and the door opened with consummate ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners had just taken their lively dog for a walk leaving the house unlocked. You can guess the rest.

Will I sell another house with a much loved Aga? Of course, but maybe I will avoid suggesting placing dough in the hot oven to cultivate a homely feel for a viewing. The ensuing smell of fresh bread in the garden provided an instant lesson on Aga ventilation design. Stick to coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will remain a tidy person by nature but some are in a different league to me while others don’t quite get it. Wherever you sit on the tidy spectrum, when selling do you remember buyers will be equally varied.

Your pristine might be just what they want. The busy lived-in family look might appeal to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if your estate agent gives polite suggestions to improve first impressions, they might be worth considering as we tend to know what buyers want. It’s what we do for a living, and we don’t get paid unless we succeed.

Despite at times being highly frustrating, estate agents seem to enjoy their work. I certainly do. No two days are the same, no two properties likewise plus when the nuances of human nature apply to both buyers and sellers alike, there is no doubt it is an interesting profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the future, me and my peers in Yorkshire property market will be giving our predictions for 2023 in Property Post next week.