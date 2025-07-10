Why UK housing market is braced for cautious optimism in second half of 2025

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight Frank’s latest Residential Outlook reported that the early months of 2025 were marked by sharp swings in transaction volumes, fuelled by the March stamp duty deadline and compounded by global market instability.

April’s first fortnight brought a particularly jarring mix of domestic and international disruption: the expiration of the temporary stamp duty relief froze activity just as global financial markets were thrown into turmoil by a wave of US trade tariffs announced by Donald Trump, it said. Simultaneously, escalating conflict in the Middle East sent oil prices surging, renewing inflationary fears and raising fresh questions about the path of interest rates. According to Tom Bill, Knight Frank’s head of UK residential research, inset, as the summer unfolds, there are signs that calm is beginning to return. Housing activity is recovering, albeit gradually, with transactional data from May pointing to a stabilisation following the steep drop in April.

According to Knight Frank, the volume of UK housing transactions fell by 37 per cent in April after the March rush, but the May decline eased to 17 per cent, suggesting the market is regaining its footing.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research, Knight Frank. Picture supplied by Knight Frank.

Tom says: “Uncertainty levels rose again this month due to the conflict in the Middle East, which saw the oil price spike and concerns grow around higher inflation and interest rates.

“For now, though, the housing market is stirring back into life, tariff tensions are de-escalating and there is a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran." Adding to the cautious optimism is the growing prospect of monetary easing. The recent bout of weak UK economic data has increased the chances of a rate cut by the Bank of England in August. Five-year swap rates – a key indicator used to price fixed-rate mortgages – were trading just above 3.6 per cent last week, which is broadly the same level as before last October’s Budget. They peaked at around 4.3 per cent in mid-January. Despite this, challenges remain. One of the most pressing is oversupply. Data from Knight Frank shows the number of new listings in the first five months of 2025 was 15 per cent above the five-year average (excluding 2020), as homeowners acted on plans delayed in 2024 by political uncertainty as well as a supply overhang from the stamp duty deadline.

In addition, a rising number of landlords are offloading rental properties amid increasing regulatory pressures.

