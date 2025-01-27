The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning system, pivotal to shaping our towns and countryside, is undergoing significant reform under the Labour Government, offering a chance for positive change.

However, to take advantage of this change we must be proactive if we are to see our communities thrive in the long term.

Alongside key national planning policy changes published last December, the Government has launched draft proposals for modifying the way in which decisions are taken at local level.

Nicole Wright, head of planning at Rural Solutions

The planning system plays a vital role in shaping our local businesses and communities, and this consultation invites views from all who are involved and affected by its outcomes.

I would encourage local businesses, those who own or manage land and property in the countryside, and all concerned by the development and planning process to get involved in the debate.

This feedback will inform national planning practice and ensure reforms are both effective and inclusive.

The planning system has long been criticised for its slow, inconsistent, and under-resourced decision-making processes stifling growth.

Moreover, the system has struggled to adapt to the complexities of modern rural planning.

Expertise in areas such as nutrient neutrality, biodiversity net gain (BNG), and sustainable development is often lacking.

As a result, many planning officers are ill-equipped to implement recent government reforms.

The revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) heralds a new era for rural communities.

Key measures include introducing opportunities for growth in the Green Belt, encouraging rural enterprise, and promoting high quality housing in sustainable locations.

Alongside a new planning policy framework, the Government is reviewing how environmental concerns are addressed through the current system.

With a clear imperative to address climate change and nature loss, set by the Environment Act 2021, some of the mitigations introduced have slowed down delivery.

The Government is reviewing how measures such as BNG and nutrient neutrality are implemented to find a more effective balance between environmental protection and boosting delivery.

The revitalisation of rural communities will require collaboration between the public, landowners, and local authorities.

Financial support from the Government is essential to equip planning departments with the workforce, skills and resources needed to meet new challenges.

Planners, architects, landscape architects, ecologists, and others will play a vital role in ensuring developments are both viable and environmentally sustainable.

At Rural Solutions, we are actively engaged in dialogue to drive positive change in rural areas but we need the voices of residents, businesses, and landowners to help shape the future of our communities.

Contact us to contribute your ideas and help us channel responses to central government.