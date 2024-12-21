The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, solar panels can actually be quite efficient during the colder months.

While there may be some challenges, such as cloudy weather and shorter daylight hours, solar panels are designed to withstand and operate efficiently in these cold weather conditions.

With proper maintenance and a good understanding of how to optimise their performance through batteries and time-of-use tariffs, you can enjoy the benefits of solar energy all year long.

Solar panels can be efficient during the winter. Picture supplied by Dwellow

Ian Mclaren, from dwellow, which installs solar panels, heat pumps, boilers and batteries, said: “Countries with harsh winters, like Germany and Canada, are among the leading adopters of solar energy.

"There are some tips which can help you to maximise their effectiveness, but there’s no reason at all that you shouldn’t be enjoying the benefits of solar power all year round.”

Solar panels need daylight – not heat or direct sunshine

One of the biggest misconceptions is that solar panels need warm and sunny weather in order to generate electricity. Solar panels, as the name suggests, do require sunlight, but to produce energy that doesn’t need to be heat-related or the glaring sunshine of summer.

Clouds are not a problem. The photovoltaic (PV) cells in the solar panels convert sunlight into electricity, so as long as there is some daylight, your panels can generate power even on cloudy days.

Of course, the days are shorter in winter, with fewer hours of sunlight. This can lead to a reduction in the total energy solar panels produce each day compared to summer months.

Homeowners can consider incorporating energy storage solutions like solar batteries to help store up electricity when the conditions are optimum to manage fluctuations.

Cold temperatures can actually improve efficiency

Solar panels can often perform better in cooler temperatures. As you’d find with other electronic devices, excessive heat can reduce the efficiency of solar panels, so on very hot days the panels may not be working at their best.

According to most manufacturers, any temperature above 25°C is going to mean the efficiency of solar panels reduce. Cold weather actually helps minimise resistance in the electrical circuits, which is good news for getting the best out of your solar panels.

Snow shouldn’t be an issue – but check in after heavy snowfalls

Snow can actually have a positive impact on your solar panels because of the albedo effect. When there is snow on the ground, and on trees and surrounding buildings, additional sunlight is reflected off glistening surfaces onto your panels, potentially boosting energy production.

While a light dusting of snow isn't likely to affect your solar panels significantly, a heavy snowfall can cover the panels with snow and block out the sunlight. Most solar panels are installed at an angle and have a smooth surface, designed to help snow slide off naturally.

If snow starts to build up, assuming you can access the panels safely, you can gently remove it using a soft-bristled broom or a roof rake designed for snow. Don’t risk slippery surfaces in the pursuit of a few extra watts – and remember to avoid using sharp tools that could damage the panels.

To ensure that your solar panels operate at their best during the colder months, consider the following tips:

Keep up with regular maintenance: Make sure your panels are kept clean and clear by removing debris and monitoring for any shading from nearby trees or structures.

Watch out for any blips in performance to check there aren’t any wider issues: If you have micro-inverters or DC optimisers, you can monitor how your solar panels are performing in the colder months. Even if not, your inverter and associated app will be able to tell you how much electricity you are producing. Keep an eye on it month-by-month to check it isn’t unexpectedly low.

Invest in a solar battery: Storing excess energy generated during peak sunlight hours can provide a backup during periods of low production. You can also charge your battery, like an electric vehicle, at cheaper rates overnight if you have a time-of-use tariff.