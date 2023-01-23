The gender imbalance in the construction industry, particularly at the sharp end on building sites, is remarkable but perhaps not surprising

It is still male dominated and only 16 per cent of the workforce is female and only four per cent are site managers, which is why the Home Builders Federation has joined forces with Women into Construction to launch a nationwide employment programme to address the situation.

Working with employers Barratt Developments, Bellway Homes, Cala Homes, The Hill Group, Keepmoat, Persimmon Homes, Redrow, St. Modwen and Vistry Group, the project hopes to attract women into site management roles by offering a funded programme that will provide support with childcare and training costs to make the opportunity more accessible.

This will include site visits, a week of online sessions, including Q&As with site managers and employers, a two week on-site work placement and coaching and support from Women into Construction.

Abigail Stevens, 19, is an award-winning joinery apprentice who works on sites for Barratt Developments.

Those interested can register to attend an online information session at 11am on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Visit www./women-into-construction.org/events/ for details.

For those unsure of entering a largely male industry, the experience of these three female construction site workers from Yorkshire bust stereotypes and assuage doubts.

She passed her A levels as “something to fall back on” while knowing she didn’t want to go to university and that she wanted a job where she could be hands on and creative.

Her interest in joinery was sparked by her Design and Technology teacher at St Mary’s College in Hull.

“He was an ex joiner and he taught us how to use the tools and I loved it,” says Abi, who applied to Barratt telling them if she couldn’t be a joiner, she’d try bricklaying.

“I went on my moped wearing my Doc Martens thinking they’d either like me or they wouldn’t and I got the apprenticeship,” says Abi, who later won the Apprenticeship Outstanding Achievement Award from York College.

She has proved her worth on the Harrier Chase development in Brough, working on everything from roofs and walls to hanging doors and fitting joists.

“I was quite shy but since getting this job I’ve come out of my shell and I’ll talk to anyone.

“I am the only female on my site, except for the saleswoman, and that’s no problem. We are like one big family and we all help each other.

“I’ve never encountered sexism or sexist remarks. It’s a really nice place to work and while Barratt has asked if I want to do a management course, I have said no because I don’t want to sit behind a desk.

“My ambition is to keep working for Barratt and to buy a house to do up using the skills I’ve learned.”

Chantelle Wrighton from Scarborough is an assistant site manager for Keepmoat and has an NVQ level three in joinery and level two in plumbing.

She started as an apprentice in the customer care department before moving on to become a joinery apprentice when she was 20.

Asked if she was interested in site management, the answer was “yes” and she became an assistant site manager in 2017 and is now working on a development in Hull.

“When I started in 2013 women were non-existent on sites but that is changing.

“As for sexism, I can honestly say I have never come across it. There’s site banter and that’s fine as I can give as much as I take.

“As for both my old joinery job and site management, I’d highly recommend them. If you like a challenge and enjoy problem solving they are very rewarding.”

*Isobel Chattoe studied maths at Newcastle University and is now a construction graduate with Bellway. She says: “Att the moment I am on site management and I love that every day is different and I enjoy being on site in the thick of it.

“Site management is diverse and includes ordering materials, organising the day-to-day schedule, problem solving and customer care.

“I’ve never been made to feel uncomfortable as a woman here. People look after you, they’re happy to teach you and there’s a real camaraderie.”

There’s also been an unexpected bonus to being the only woman on site. “I get my own toilet,” laughs Isobel.

Women into Construction's Business Development Director Jacqui Wordsworth says: “We want to inspire and encourage more women to take up a career in home building, helping us and our employer partners to change the face of construction.”

Jenny Herdman, Director for HBF’s Home Building Skills Partnership, adds: “The home building industry is facing a significant skills shortage.

