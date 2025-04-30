Womersley Park: Former childhood home of Lord Snowdon goes on the market for £5m

Built on the site of an earlier 17th-century property , Womersley Park near Doncaster has been shaped by successive generations of the Harvey, Hawke and Rosse families.

First developed by London barrister Tobiah Harvey in 1680, the estate later passed by marriage to the Hawke family and subsequently to the Rosses. In the 20th century, it was preserved by Anne Parsons, Countess of Rosse – formerly Anne Armstrong-Jones and mother of Lord Snowdon.

During the Second World War, Womersley Park became the childhood home of Lord Snowdon - one of the country’s most influential photographers and designers, and later the husband of Princess Margaret. The hall was owned by his stepfather, Michael Parsons, 6th Earl of Rosse, and Snowdon is reputed to have set up his very first photography studio there.

The house itself still bears the marks of centuries of family life and artistic influence. From the stained-glass window attributed to Henry Gyles to the Fairfax coat of arms, the reputed Robert Adam bookcase, and the Georgian interiors, this home is where architectural significance and personal histories intertwine.

It comes complete with 10 bedrooms in the main house, and five ancillary properties comprising two apartments and three cottages. Its grounds extend to 38 acres of walled gardens, sweeping parkland, woodland, and arable land, and also includes garaging, outbuildings, and the Fig & Olive Coffee Shop.

Womersley Park is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £5m struttandparker.com

1 . Attractive setting The Hall enjoys an enviable position, facing south across its rolling parkland and agricultural land. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

2 . Period features Inside, the property is a celebration of immaculate craftsmanship, blending period details with contemporary essentials. Every original feature has been lovingly preserved, ensuring the character and history of the home remains throughout. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

3 . Magnificent space The drawing room is a showstopper, with its exquisitely panelled ceiling adorned with ornate cornices and friezes. Four fluted Corinthian columns support the room’s grandeur, while the white marble chimney piece with sienna pilasters stands as a central feature. Photo: PIERS CUNLIFFE Photo Sales

4 . Stunning interior At the heart of the house is the staircase hall, a breathtaking space crowned by a carved Cuban mahogany staircase with intricate timber balusters, plus 13 matching Cuban mahogany doors. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales