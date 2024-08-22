Work set to start on new homes in Doncaster
Housebuilder Persimmon received planning approval from Doncaster Council for the new houses to be built on land south of Doncaster Road allocated for housing in Doncaster’s Local Plan.
Everingham Place, as the new development will be known, will provide homebuyers with a choice of a range of house sizes and types ranging from one-bedroom terraced, to four-bed detached.
All homes will be fitted with EV chargers and built to new building regulations, ensuring improved energy efficiency and helping to reduce energy bills for homeowners.
The development will have significant areas of public open space, including an on-site play area and a trim-trail.
43 of the new homes will be made available through shared ownership and affordable rent schemes.
Over £1 million will be provided by Persimmon to fund additional school places at two local schools.
Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have received planning approval and are looking forward to getting on site later this year.
“Everingham Place will provide much needed high quality new homes, with a range of properties to suit all local homebuyers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.