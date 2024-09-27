Work starts on hundreds of new homes in Leeds

Work is underway on the latest phase of the East Leeds Extension – one of the region’s largest infrastructure projects that could see up to 5,000 new homes built.

Housebuilder Persimmon was joined this week by Councillor Jessica Lennox, Executive Member for Housing at Leeds City Council to formally welcome start of work on the site.

Persimmon's Wellington Mount development located next to Red Hall Lane, forms part of the 233 hectare East Leeds Extension stretching around the edge of Red Hall, Swarcliffe, Whinmoor and Crossgates.

407 new homes will be delivered on this site with a mix of both 1 and 2-bedroom apartments and 2, 3 and 4-bedroom houses.

Councillor Lennox with Persimmon staff on site at Wellington Mount

All of the new homes will be equipped with Air Source Heat Pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

Money from developers – including over £7 million from Persimmon - helped fund the new East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) that links the existing ring road up at Red Hall, all the way down through Thorpe Park to the M1.

Design of the East Leeds Extension has been based on promoting safe and healthy places with high-quality new homes set within attractive and connected green spaces.

Councillor Jessica Lennox, Executive Member for Housing at Leeds City Council said: “It’s good to see work beginning on these new homes after a long period of planning and consultation with the East Leeds community and us local councillors. I’m looking forward to seeing this new, green, well-connected neighbourhood develop.”

Wellington Mount

Christopher Hull, Managing Director of Persimmon West Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be on site and selling homes at Wellington Mount.

“The East Leeds Extension is a truly exciting project and we’re proud to be working with the Council to provide much needed new homes for local people, set amongst outstanding green and open spaces.