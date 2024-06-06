World Environment Day: North Yorkshire homebuilder highlights sustainable construction

In recognition of World Environment Day, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has highlighted the advantages of living in a brand-new home in North Yorkshire.

Organised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day takes place on 5th June, and aims to work towards land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. In an ever-changing climate, it is vital that steps are taken to repair the years of damage that has been caused to both the ozone layer and the land itself.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has ensured that its build methods and technologies are also developing with the times, with a vast number of innovations having taken place, all with the aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “World Environment Day is a vital campaign that allows us to highlight the benefits of buying a brand-new home.

B&DWYW - 003 - A typical street scene at Harclay Park in North Yorkshire

“This day provides us with an opportunity to emphasise the processes and implementations that not only make a positive impact on the lives of the homeowner, but offer an environmentally greener method of construction.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has invited house-hunters to consider the following key advantages:

Energy Efficiency – Modern homes are designed with energy efficiency in mind, incorporating the latest advancements in insulation, heating, and lighting. This not only reduces environmental impact but also leads to lower utility bills for homeowners.

All Barratt and David Wilson homes are designed to be up to 63 per cent more energy-efficient, potentially saving homeowners up to £2,200 per year on utility bills. For properties under the new Part L building regulations, these figures can increase to being 74 per cent cheaper to run, with savings of up to £2,590.

B&DWYW - 008 - A typical Barratt Homes kitchen dining area at Harclay Park

HBF's 'Watt a Save January 2024' report finds brand-new homes consistently achieve high energy performance levels, with 85 per cent being awarded an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), versus just 4 per cent of older properties.

Water Reduction – Away from energy use, water usage and replenishment is also a major concern due to regularly rising temperatures.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ properties use the latest water and energy saving appliances, which means the water-efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings could reduce consumption by up to 26 per cent per day per person, compared to the national average reported by Water UK.

On-site Ecology – On the developments, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is also keen to take strides to help support and boost the local environment, whether that be on the public open space or in the residents’ gardens.

As part of its corporate partnership with the RSPB, the housebuilder has created gardens in line with the organisation’s guidance, in a bid to create a space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Each development will be accompanied by a host of features, whether it be bird and bat boxes, bee and butterfly pollinators, wildflower meadows, balancing ponds, or a range of freshly planted trees and shrubs.

Further Innovations – To create the most energy efficient homes for the future, parent company Barratt Developments has partnered with the University of Salford and Saint-Gobain to build a concept home that will test the effects of climate change and how houses can cope with more extreme weather.

It has been built inside Energy House 2.0, the world’s largest climate-controlled chamber of its kind. The learnings from this project will enable all housebuilders to build homes that reduce the impact on the planet whilst also cutting bills for customers.

As World Environment Day approaches, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has invited homebuyers to explore the advantages of life in a brand new-home, and make a wise investment in a property that offers quality, sustainability, and modern comfort.