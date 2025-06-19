The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property values in York rose by 40 per cent, while Bedale followed closely with a 39 per cent increase. In contrast, Harrogate saw the slowest growth, with prices climbing just 12 per cent over the same period.

The Property Partnership Group, a buying agent based in Boroughbridge, carried out the research, focused on detached houses across eight areas of North Yorkshire. The figures are based on actual sale prices as recorded at Land Registry over the last 10 years.

Property prices in the Boroughbridge villages climbed by 34 per cent, while the Ripon villages recorded a 30 per cent rise. Thirsk saw a 26 per cent increase, Leyburn experienced a 23 per cent boost, and Wetherby followed with a 21 per cent rise in house prices.

Toby Milbank, left, and Tom Robinson, directors of The Property Partnership Group. Picture: Charlotte Gale

York’s growth can be put down to a range of factors, it said. York has seen continued investment over the decade and has a vibrant cultural scene, large numbers of tourists, rail links to London and Scotland, a thriving commercial sector as well as excellent schools and three universities.

Ongoing investment in infrastructure and amenities has maintained York’s desirability, driving house price growth.

The price growth in the Bedale area was noticeable after the construction of the Bedale bypass that made travelling from the Wensleydale to the A1 far quicker. When the pandemic hit, the most attractive rural areas that were easily accessible became particularly popular and this increased prices in this area further.

Traditionally, Harrogate has been the jewel in the crown of the North with the wealthy businessfolk of Leeds favouring the charming Victorian houses and the feeling of open space around the Stray.

Several factors have contributes to this underperformance, the firm said.

At the start of this period in 2015, Harrogate had relatively high baseline property prices. Affordability had become an issue, especially for less affluent buyers who looked elsewhere for better value for money.

In addition, the ubiquitous independent shops and services have seen tough trading conditions over the decade.

However, perhaps the most influencing factor is that there has not been sufficient infrastructure investment, the firm said. Congestion during the daily commute has become a problem for shoppers and businesses alike and although a Park and Ride service is being considered, no plans have been brought forward.

Tom Robinson, director of The Property Partnership Group, says: “York has a population of over 200,000 with 37,000 students and staff in its universities alone. Harrogate has a population of only 75,000 and has a slower pace of life. Each will always attract different buyers.”

Director Toby Milbank adds: “York and Bedale have seen unexpected levels of growth and will have become unaffordable for many. On the most popular streets of York and along the river, houses are regularly achieving between £400 and £500 per sq ft, which will put off buyers looking for value.

"During the summer, York can be frenetic with tourists and this pace of life does not suit all buyers.