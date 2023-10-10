Council tenants are being reminded to report repairs to the council rather than make legal claims against it, after a York judge ordered a failed claimant to pay more than £10,000 costs.

The advice follows a rise in legal claims by ‘claims farmers’ and ‘no win, no fee’ solicitors on behalf of housing tenants. Some of these disrepair claims have failed and resulted in tenants being charged thousands of pounds.

A recent ‘no win, no fee’ case against the council by a tenant was unsuccessful and left the tenant being charged by the judge to pay court costs of £10,409.72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘No win, no fee’ legal firms have been targeting tenants to make claims against the council, and ‘claims farm’ workers have been reported to be going door to door in York. Tenants are urged to always talk to the council first about any repairs required, any delays with repairs or any dissatisfaction with repairs.

York city centre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

‘Claims farmers’ convince people to make compensation claims against their landlord. They then sell this information onto legal firms for personal gain. Some suggest they are working for the council, but they are not.

If you are approached by people touting for this work, York City Council is urging tenants to:

Talk to the council first

Call the police if they feel scared or threatened

Always ask to see identification and check it

Tell Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133 if these workers at the doorstep claim to be from the council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive member for housing, planning and safer communities, Coun Michael Pavlovic, said: “Providing decent affordable homes is a priority. We are carrying out a significant housing repair programme to upgrade and modernise homes, while also installing energy efficiency measures to make them more affordable to run. We are committed to supporting council tenants and making good any repairs for which we are responsible.

“The recent and rising number of claims against the council have seen everyone lose out - except for the claims farmers. It has left tenants liable to court costs, and the time and money spent by the council to defend these claims could be better spent on investing in homes.