A fully restored 1950s nuclear bunker that featured onChannel 4’s George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, is expected to bring up to £20,000 at auction.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Observer Corp (ROC) nuclear bunker on New Road in Badsworth, Pontefract, is one of only 1,500 built in the 1950s.

The nuclear bunker has been completely refurbished to its original condition by the current owner and offers an opportunity to purchase a piece of post-war British history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nuclear bunker has been completely refurbished to its original condition. | Appeal PR

The bunker is described as secure and dry and has direct access from the road with a fence, gate and its own land.

It’s a former Cold War observation station, once manned by volunteers of the Royal Observation Corps.

The bunker, which featured on the Channel 4 property series George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, will now go under the hammer on Thursday (Nov 21), with a guide price of only £15,000 - £20,000.

It’s a former Cold War observation station, once manned by volunteers of the Royal Observation Corps. | Appeal PR

It will be sold alongside 200 other lots in an auction held by SDL Property Auctions, which is part of Eddisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “There are only a handful of ROC nuclear bunkers left in the country so to have this lot for sale in our auction is quite unusual.

“This is only the fourth time we have had a bunker for sale, and the previous three that we have sold generated a lot of interest, and we’re confident this lot will do the same.