Yorkshire barn conversion for sale near Ilkley is attracting attention thanks its character and location

The Arches, a four-bedroom, Grade II listed barn conversion for sale in Menston, near Ilkley, is attracting attention thanks to its abundance of character and original features, including stunning vaulted ceilings, archways, exposed beams, stone and brickwork. The property, on the market with Hunters, has long distance views over Wharfedale, an open plan living space with dual aspect dining hall, bespoke fitted kitchen with electric Aga, a snug with feature stone fireplace and wood burning stove and a mezzanine living room with vaulted ceiling, exposed arches and stonework.

In addition to this there a reception hall with built in storage, a guest bedroom with en suite, cloakroom and a utility area. The master bedroom is located off the living room with staircase up to a dressing area and en suite bathroom. Stone steps lead up to the first floor where there is a study with feature stone archway and stairs up to the fourth bedroom. There is also a further double bedroom and house bathroom with a vaulted ceiling and exposed stone walls.

The barn has Villeroy & Boch bathroom fittings, integrated Bang & Olufsen sound system and underfloor heating. Outside is a shared sweeping driveway, double garage with additional room above, ideal as an home office or gym. . The gardens include terrace areas, raised beds, meandering pathways and full of herbaceous plants and shrubs. The garden to the rear has superb rural views. The Arches is on the market for £1.5m with Hunters, Ilkley.

