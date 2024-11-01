Yorkshire Dales National Park family home that comes with views to treasure

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Force Head Garth, a stone-built, detached family home in Gayle, Hawes, looks out across Wensleydale and beyond.

The recently-refurbished kitchen has contemporary units, quartz worktops, integrated Neff appliances and a Belfast sink. The sitting room has a log-burning stove, a window to the front and there is a utility/cloakroom, with space for free-standing white goods. Two good-sized double bedrooms and a single sit on the second floor, along with the house bathroom.

There are plenty of places to enjoy the aforementioned views. At the back of the house there is a raised decking and patio seating area, as well as an additional garden to the side with gravelled parking leading up to two outbuildings.