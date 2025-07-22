Yorkshire defies national housing standstill with 4.2 per cent price rise

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest Halifax House Price Index, average UK house prices remained flat in June, following a 0.3 per cent dip in May. Nationwide Building Society also recorded a 0.8 per cent month-on-month fall in June, pointing to a softening in house price growth across the country.

But in Yorkshire and the Humber, prices rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year, according to Halifax, with the average home now costing £215,525, one of the strongest regional growth rates in the UK.

Across Leeds, prices increased by a healthy six per cent in the second quarter of the year compared to the same time last year, according to estate agent, Manning Stainton, which has released its second quarterly house price index for 2025.

The average Yorkshire home now costs £215,525, says Halifax.

New listings are also on the up as confidence increases amongst both sellers and buyers, and this is echoed in the increase in first time buyers entering the market, up eight per cent this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2024, it says.

Sales levels have slowed very slightly (minus one per cent) in the second quarter compared to the first, when activity levels shot up as people tried to complete deals ahead of the stamp duty changes coming into effect at the end of March. However, this is a small dip and there are no signs of the slump that many predicted would happen post-March.

Mark Manning, managing director of Manning Stainton, says: “The second quarter of 2025 has been slightly quieter than the first, but we expected things to slow down once people stopped rushing to beat the stamp duty changes that came into effect at the end of quarter one.

“However, despite this, the market has remained extremely buoyant and has experienced healthy price rises across the year. There is still more demand than supply, and this will continue to push prices up and ensure the market continues to perform well.

“More interest rate reductions look likely over the coming months too, and with mortgage rates at the lowest level they’ve been for several years, buyer confidence is strong and there is lots of movement happening across the city’s housing market.”

There is more cautious optimism among other Yorkshire agents, including Edward Hartshorne, managing director of Blenkin & Co, who points to encouraging sales activity despite a slowdown in viewings.

He says: “The market is a rollercoaster at the moment – we have had some of our busiest months in terms of net sales, but bizarrely the lowest amount of viewings in 33 years of trading. You could say it’s quality over quantity - us agents shouldn’t complain.

“There is plenty of cash about at the moment and the cash-rich buyers are savvy and know what they want; now is not the time to be overpricing and the agents who are guilty of overvaluing simply to win instructions will find themselves in trouble by the time the autumn market arrives in September.”

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, adds: “With a myriad of outside issues affecting the Yorkshire market, from local and international politics to wars, trading has been surprisingly robust with a consistent level of buyers chipping away at available stock.

“There is around 25 per cent more property on the market compared with last year, but to a degree 2024 was still affected by the post-Covid shortages and arguably availability levels are around what we would regard as normal.

“The market has potential to be boosted by an anticipated base rate cut in August and we are holding back a number of impressive homes to launch in September to take advantage of what we hope will be a marginally reinvigorated trading environment.”

Nationally, affordability remains a challenge, particularly in more expensive regions.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, says: “A major problem is that homes have become so expensive that it's pushing affordability to the limit.

“While mortgage rates have fallen, they're not dropping particularly fast and remain much higher than we have been used to in the previous few years. It's one reason why property sales are stronger in parts of the country where prices tend to be lower.

“Lenders have reacted to higher house prices by offering more flexibility over how much people can borrow.”

