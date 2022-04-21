Yorkshire family who won four-bed house in prize draw now raffling it off for £2 a ticket

Mum-of-four Claire Reynolds and partner Ben Binks actually won the property themselves back in 2020.

The family, from Ossett in Wakefield, have lived in the house for two years but are now looking to move to Spain, along with their four children Alfie, 17, Riley, 14, Hudson Boe, four and their newest addition, Ivar Benny, who is just four months old.

Claire said: "The main reason for our move is our little boy has health issues and the Vitamin D in the sun will help him with his condition so much better.

The inside of the property.

"It's something we've always wanted to do and us winning the house gave us the opportunity to follow our dreams.

"We decided to go down the raffle path so that we can give someone else the chance of a lifetime win.

"It changed our lives so much and I'd love for someone else to have that."

For just £2 a ticket someone could win a freehold, four-bedroom detached property along with a state of the art 4x4 Range Rover and stunning Kawasaki superbike.

The winner will receive a large four bedroom detached property in Ossett and a car and bike.

All legal fees are included, meaning people don't have to pay a single penny other than grabbing for tickets.

Claire said: "We have made the price of tickets low as we wanted to give everyone a chance of playing - for just the price of a cup of coffee from your local cafe you could win all this!

"Good luck to all who play and we hope it changes somebody's lives as it did ours."

The prizes:

Prize 1 is a four bedroom new build house, Range Rover car and Kawasaki superbike.

The winner will receive a large four bedroom detached property in Ossett along with a Range Rover sport and a Kawasaki Ninja 636, all legal fees and stamp duty will be paid.

The property:

The house was built by 5 star house builder Strata Homes.

Modern deco and high quality fixtures and fittings, spacious rooms set over three floors, open plan kitchen/diner to the rear with the addition of Philips smart lighting throughout (controlled by an app) along with a nest heating system and smoke alarms.

Ground floor:

Welcoming entrance hall with w/c, spacious lounge to the front and a large modern kitchen/dinner to the rear with all modern features. Comes with all white goods and also has beautiful French doors leading on to back garden.

First floor:

Three good sized bedrooms all decorated in natural tones and a modern three-piece family bathroom with white suite and chrome shower.

Second floor:

Stunning master suite covers the entire floor with windows set into the roof letting plenty of light in, fitted mirrored wardrobes and a luxury en-suite shower room.

En-suite:

The en-suite has a large glass shower enclosure with chrome mixer shower and modern sink and toilet with porcelanosa tiles throughout the house.

Outside:

Buffer garden at the front with a long double drive way for off street parking leading to a detached single garage, to the rear is a large enclosed garden with a patio area.

Vehicles:

A 2015 Range Rover sport seven seater with full dealer ship service history, Kawasaki Ninja 636 superbike (owned from new) very low mileage.

The raffle ends on Friday, September 30 or when the last ticket is sold, whichever is sooner.