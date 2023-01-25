A canal boat mooring and a waterfront seating area are highly unusual additional extras when buying a home but that is what’s on offer with the sale of this detached property.The house in the rural village of South Bramwith sits by the Stainforth and Keadby canal and has views over the water and the countryside beyond.

The five bedroom detached property offers an abundance of space and versatility and has a largely open plan living space on the ground floor, which includes a lounge/dining room, French doors through to the breakfast room, a stylish kitchen and a garden room with lovely views.

There is also a utility room, .WC., a family room and a large study plus a ground floor double bedroom with separate shower room ideal for someone who requires ground floor living. There is also potential to create a self-contained two storey annexe using the side access door and rear staircase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first floor are three further double bedrooms plus a single bedroom and family bathroom.

The moorng which also has a seating area overlooking the canal and fields beyond

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, there is ample off road parking to the front with stunning views over countryside. The rear garden is of a generous size and is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area.

The propertty also comes with a large storage outbuilding/workshop with power and light connected. Beyond the rear garden is direct access to the Stainforth and Keadby canal with mooring and seating area. The property is on the market with YourMove for £480,000 with YourMove, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

YourMove says: “This property has double glazing, CCTV and an alarm system. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the size of accommodation on offer.”

The garden with outbuilding and views

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house has five bedrooms

The ground floor includes an open plan living space

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stylish kitchen

One of the five bedrooms

Advertisement Hide Ad