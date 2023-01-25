The five bedroom detached property offers an abundance of space and versatility and has a largely open plan living space on the ground floor, which includes a lounge/dining room, French doors through to the breakfast room, a stylish kitchen and a garden room with lovely views.
There is also a utility room, .WC., a family room and a large study plus a ground floor double bedroom with separate shower room ideal for someone who requires ground floor living. There is also potential to create a self-contained two storey annexe using the side access door and rear staircase.
On the first floor are three further double bedrooms plus a single bedroom and family bathroom.
Outside, there is ample off road parking to the front with stunning views over countryside. The rear garden is of a generous size and is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area.
The propertty also comes with a large storage outbuilding/workshop with power and light connected. Beyond the rear garden is direct access to the Stainforth and Keadby canal with mooring and seating area. The property is on the market with YourMove for £480,000 with YourMove, Doncaster.
YourMove says: “This property has double glazing, CCTV and an alarm system. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the size of accommodation on offer.”