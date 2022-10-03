The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards 2022 will take place at New Dock Hall in Leeds on October 13, with over 600 people due to be in attendance at the event organised by the Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Renowned rugby star and English sports pundit David Flatman will host the event.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is a new organisation launched in January 2022 and is designed to ensure no child or young person across the region is left behind due to ill health, disability, or financial circumstance.

The awards recognise both the individuals and businesses that have played key parts in the region’s residential property sector, celebrating everyone from designers to developers to agents.

The Yorkshires. Rising Star and The Yorkshires. Property Personality of the Year awards will be announced on the night but the following shortlists have been announced in advance of the evening.

Agency of the Year, sponsored by DS.Emotion

Monroe Estate Agents Savills Zenko Properties

Designer of the Year, sponsored by Monroe Estate Agents

Brewster Bye Architects Corstorphine & Wright Architects Edward Architecture

Design Project of the Year, sponsored by Yorkshire Post

The New York Square Development by Moda Living Ltd The Old Reservoir by Keyland Developments The Poet’s View by Studio DH

ESG Excellence, sponsored by Newby James

Moda Living Ltd The Pullman Green Development by Countryside Partnerships The Rotherham Town Centre Housing Scheme by Bond Bryan Architects Ltd

Large Development of the Year, sponsored by Edward Architecture

The New York Square Development by Moda Living Ltd The Oughtibridge Mills Development by Sky-House The Pullman Green Development by Countryside Partnerships

Residential Developer of the Year, sponsored by Womble Bond Dickinson

Beal Homes Moda Living Ltd Newett Homes

Residential Planning Consultant of the Year, sponsored by Johnson Mowat

ID Planning Lichfields Quod

Small Development of the Year, sponsored by Hampshire Trust Bank

The Diocese by Park Land Homes The Old Reservoir by Keyland Developments Seven Townhouses by Sky-House

Transaction of the Year, sponsored by Walker Morris

CEG’s sale of Burley in Wharfedale to Barratt and David Wilson Homes Hestia Apartments The purchase of Woodside Quarry by Taylor Wimpey

Rob Graham, Marketing & Communications Manager at Caddick Group, said: “We are very pleased that Hestia has been nominated in the Transaction of the Year category, at this year’s awards.

"This category recognises significant residential property deals that have