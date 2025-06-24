Yorkshire residents could get paid £150k to travel the UK’s grandest homes in a Bridgerton-inspired interiors job

With Netflix’s global phenomenon and Regency-era drama, Bridgerton, set to return to screens and dominate social feeds this September, one interiors brand is offering fans in Yorkshire the ultimate dream job.

A design-led furniture and homeware platform, Shop Home Styles, is hiring a “Regencycore Style Consultant” for a three-month role to tour the UK’s most spectacular stately homes, capture lavish interiors where allowed, and create written reports on the styles, colours and furnishings Brits will be searching for post the new series launch.

The brand originally advertised the role on Indeed, but after struggling to find the right candidate with both the expertise and passion for Regency interiors, the team has relaunched the position and increased the project fee to £150,000 as they are eager to fill the role.

As well as the generous payment, the role comes with travel and five-star accommodation expenses, and will see the successful candidate visit historic homes and estates across England and Scotland. These include some of the UK’s most iconic stately homes, such as Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, Holkham Hall in Norfolk, Harewood House in West Yorkshire, and Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

To make the experience even more memorable, the chosen consultant will also be invited to bring a plus-one along on select trips, with shared luxury accommodation and travel expenses fully covered.

The consultant will be responsible for curating interior inspiration directly from these heritage properties. Where photography is permitted, images may be taken to support written reports, which will form the core of the role, all to capture the details Bridgerton viewers are likely to covet after the show’s return.

After the release of Bridgerton season one, interest in regency-style aesthetics saw a dramatic rise in the UK and globally. With the new, fourth season on the horizon, demand for regency-inspired home styling is expected to grow once again. The consultant’s findings will be used to inform a curated, shoppable edit of Regencycore-inspired pieces on the Shop Home Styles site, from partner retailers, ensuring fans can bring the elegance of Bridgerton into their own homes this season.

Applications are open now via the Shop Home Styles website and on Indeed, and will remain live until the end of June. The successful applicant will begin in early July and is expected to travel regularly throughout the summer to prepare the Bridgerton-inspired edit in time for the show’s September release.

Applicants must hold a degree in interior design or a related field, and have at least three years of professional experience in interior styling, design, or trend forecasting. To be considered, candidates must have watched all three series of Bridgerton as well as the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story spin-off, and be able to speak confidently about the show’s evolving aesthetic, characters and period style. A working knowledge of Regency-era design history, as well as experience creating visual content for platforms like Instagram, TikTok or Pinterest, will also be essential.

While the role is initially offered on a three-month, project-based basis, the team has confirmed that with Bridgerton seasons five and six already greenlit, there could be future opportunities or even a permanent position available for the right candidate.

Giedre Gabrenaite, Co-Founder of Shop Home Styles, said: “Bridgerton has turned regency interiors into a full-blown obsession. From the moment the show airs, we know people will be searching for ways to bring a bit of that elegance into their own homes. We’re launching this dream role because we want to meet someone who’s not only immersed in that aesthetic, but who can help us reimagine it for a contemporary audience. We aren’t just looking to fill a role. We are searching for an exceptional person to take on an exceptional job.

