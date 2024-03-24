Yorkshire suburban village Armthorpe in Doncaster named among top 10 sales hotspots by property experts at Rightmove
For those who are planning on selling their home soon, it’s helpful to know what is happening in the housing market in their local area.
Rightmove has looked into house price changes, buyer demand and sales agreed on a national scale, but there are also plenty of hyper-local markets in operation. It’s useful to know that what happens in one town postcode could be very different to the next.
On a national level, the number of sales being agreed is 13 per cent higher than during the same period in 2023. However, there are some areas seeing a much higher percentage of homes selling, with four areas more than doubting the percentage of homes marked sold subject to contract compared to this time last year.
The top hotspot for property sales is Chard in Somerset, that has an average house price considerably less than the regional average, which in the south west is £245,202. This suggests that some home-buyers are looking to more affordable areas against a backdrop of historically high mortgage rates, and continuing cost-of-living concerns.
In ninth place is the Doncaster suburban village Armthorpe. With a +93 per cent increase in number of agreed sales compared to 2023 and the average asking price of £185,613, Armthorpe is considered one of the top 10 sales hotspots.
Chard, Somerset
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +123%
Average asking price: £245,202
Hilton, Derbyshire
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +112%
Average asking price: £287,201
Padgate, Cheshire
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +112%
Average asking price: £228,518
Caerphilly, Wales
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +104%
Average asking price: £248,696
Keynsham, Bristol
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +97%
Average asking price: £377,392
Royton, Greater Manchester
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +96%
Average asking price: £227,442
Cramlington, Northumberland
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +94%
Average asking price: £194,352
Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +94%
Average asking price: £1,034,264
Armthorpe, South Yorkshire
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +93%
Average asking price: £185,613
Seaham, County Durham
Increase in number of agreed sales vs 2023: +92%
Average asking price: £158,645
