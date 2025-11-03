Staff at Manning Stainton in Leeds. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LRG has acquired the Northern Estate Agencies Group, which operates in 36 locations across West Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester. LRG’s reach now stretches from Wetherby in Yorkshire to Ventnor on the Isle of Wight.

With this acquisition, LRG’s reach now stretches from Wetherby in Yorkshire to Ventnor on the Isle of Wight as it seeks to expand its presence across the UK. Northern Estate Agencies Group offers sales, lettings, financial services, conveyancing, auctions and new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group employs over 400 professionals, more than a quarter of whom have been with the business for over 10 years and has a track record of supporting local communities, backing over 100 projects and events in the past year alone.

The group brings together three long-established brands with deep local roots.

The businesses will continue to operate under their existing brand names, with all branches and staff retained.

Mark Manning, group managing director, will continue in his current role working with LRG to drive business growth, while also remaining a shareholder in the business. Mr Manning will be supported by the retiring chairman and founder, Russell Manning, who will remain as a consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Manning said: “We are excited to enter this next phase of our growth working with LRG, a business we have long admired. Their commitment to local brands working alongside great people, together with the work they do within our communities, aligns with our own values.”

Our Lifestyle newsletter is a great weekend read Matthew Light, group mergers and acquisitions director, at LRG, said: “We are delighted to welcome Northern Estate Agencies Group into the LRG family. This is one of our most significant acquisitions, alongside Chancellors, Acorn, Stirling Ackroyd, Gibbs Gillespie, scottfraser and Portico.

"Our strategy is to partner with both smaller and more established regional agencies, retain their local identities, grow them, and provide the support and scale of a national business.

"With several major acquisitions now completed and more opportunities in the pipeline for 2025 and 2026, this deal sets the tone for the next exciting phase of our growth.” Michael Cook, chief executive of LRG, added: “This acquisition marks another major milestone for LRG as we expand fully into Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northern Estate Agencies Group is built on trusted local brands, talented people and a strong reputation for service. By bringing them into LRG, we not only strengthen our geographic reach but also add to the breadth of expertise and community focus that are central to our business.