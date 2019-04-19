For sale: riverside home with James Bond style jet boat

Fancy getting to work by jet boat? This idyllic riverside home, near York, offers the chance to travel James Bond style

This house in the idyllic village of Newton-on-Ouse, near York, offers the chance to travel James Bond style via jet boat.

The house has a long garden leading to the river, the pontoon and the boat

Number 5 Beechfield, which is on the market at £895,000, has a long garden leading down to the Ouse, where the property enjoys river access, a floating pontoon and its own jet boat.

The Dewhurst family have lived in the house for 15 years after falling in love with the tree lined avenue and waterside setting.

Miles Dewhurst says: “We had no intention of moving from where we were living at the time but I drove through Newton-on-Ouse every day on my commute to work and thought it was an idyllic village.

“One day, on a whim, I turned down this lovely cherry tree-lined avenue towards Beningbrough Hall and there was a ‘For Sale’ sign up outside one of the houses.

The pontoon is included in the sale

“By the time I got home that evening I’d already called the agent. Little did we know what lay in store at the back of the house with its river frontage.”

The Dewhursts have raised two children in the five-bedroom family home, which has views over the river and across the rolling Vale of York countryside.

Riverside life has been a source of constant pleasure for the family, with boat trips and river walks on the neighbouring Beningbrough Hall estate.

“We’ve had so many family adventures on our boat,” says Miles. “You can pootle downstream to York and moor up at your favourite lunch spot, or motor up through the lock systems to Boroughbridge, stopping off at quaint villages like Nun Monkton or Aldwark on the way.”

007 would be impressed

The boat is available by separate negoitiation. The house, which was built around a quarter of a century ago and is in pristine modern condition, is offered for sale with planning permission in place to demolish the orangery at the rear and develop a larger single-storey garden room.

Toby Cockcroft, director of York agency Croft Residential, which is marketing 5 Beechfield, says: “This is a unique family home with a real wow factor. Perfect riverside retreats like this one really don’t come on the market very often and this is a great house in an idyllic setting, just 20 minutes’ drive from York - or 50 minutes by boat. Needless to say, we’re anticipating a great deal of interest in it.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Croft Residential on 01904 238222, www.croftresidential.co.uk

The house is on a tree-lined avenue and has five bedrooms