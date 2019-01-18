Futuristic penthouse pods go on sale at Listers Mill

Zinc-clad pods on top of an iconic Bradford mill have hit the market. Sharon Dale reports.

Urban Splash has completed work on 30 new penthouse pods, which sit on top of Velvet Mill in Manningham

The zinc-clad pods are a contrast to the historic building

The curved, zinc-clad apartments are an astounding, contemporary contrast to the historic factory.

Bringing a bold new aesthetic to the Bradford skyline, they boast some of the best views in the city thanks to full-height glazing.

The one and two-bedroom homes are now for sale and to let. The one-bedroom apartments are £99,950 and the two-bedroom properties are £155,000 to buy and start from £585 per calendar month to rent.

Guy Ackernley of Urban Splash says: “We’ve saved the best until last with these homes and I’m delighted we can now open the doors to them for the first time.

A penthouse like no other - the show apartment is open to view

“We are welcoming possible future residents to view our stunning show apartment which provides a completed vision, though each penthouse is available to move into straight away.”

He adds: “We have worked hard to ensure contemporary aesthetics sit well against the building’s original fabric. The pods are a great addition, a nice design juxtaposition and they are going to be a wonderful place to live.”

Velvet Mill is the second phase of the regeneration of the Grade II* listed Lister Mills.

Once the world’s largest silk factory, the mills and warehouses were commissioned by Samuel Cunliffe Lister and finished in 1873.

The pods are available to buy and to rent.

The collection of iconic buildings have dominated the Bradford skyline ever since and are a reminder of the city’s illustrious textile heritage.

When first built, The Times announced that the factory was as “breathtaking as Versailles”.

It closed in 1992 and slipped into dereliction until Urban Splash, an award-winning regeneration specialist, bought the complex in 2000.

Urban Splash has since transformed the site into a mix of new homes, offices, retail, leisure and community space.

Silk Warehouse, which was completed in 2006, was converted into 131 apartments and is is home to Mind the Gap theatre company and a community Centre.

Velvet Mill is the second phase of the gargantuan project. Working to designs by David Morley Architects, Urban Splash has restored the building. Its conversion has created 166 studio, one and two bedroom apartments with a further 6,500 sq ft of commercial space.

For details visit www.urbansplash.co.uk