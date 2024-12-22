British Heart Foundation: I became an elf this Christmas as part of Operation Elf 2024 charity drive

Offering an extra pair of hands to sort through preloved books, toys, bags, shoes, vinyl, clothes and perhaps discover some one-off treasure, can really help charity shops this Christmas.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a drive to recruit more volunteer ‘elves’ this Christmas, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) launched Operation Elf 2024.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin transformed into an elf for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve always had a love of fancy dress but when it comes to dressing up as a reporter, people would expect me to don a Mac, a rucksack, and a satchel while clutching at a notepad. For me, who is relatively flamboyant, this just doesn’t cut it.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin volunteered at British Heart Foundation

So when the British Heart Foundation asked if I’d like to become an elf and to help a local charity shop, I jumped at the chance and I was more than happy to wear the ‘uniform.’

The only issue with volunteering for me is the fact that I have a full-time job, school aged children and a baby in tow. This limits me to sparing the odd hour.

As part of Operation Elf 2024 however, people can try volunteering for as little as two hours in a BHF store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little jobs can include steaming, hanging, sorting, tagging, being on the till or chatting to customers on the shop floor.

All I had to do was fill out a quick online form and take part in an induction. Dressing up as an elf isn't a prerequisite but I like to dress the part.

I went to help out at the BHF shop in Wakefield City Centre.

I normally have a baby elf, my daughter Athena, attached to me but as volunteers need to be over-18, she went for a quick stay and played with ‘Nanny Claus’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeknownst to customers, behind the scenes lies a mini maze of storage rooms.

Downstairs is a treasure trove of books which is the ideal place for bookworms to organise preloved books into categories.

Upstairs is where the clothes are sorted. From steaming clothes to organising and uploading a select few to ebay.

Then there's the shop floor itself where you can stack shelves, help customers and assist on the tills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an induction, volunteers can find themselves tasked with steaming clothes, organising books or uploading items to the shop's ebay store. You can also keep customers company on the shop floor or stack and organise shelves.

From a treasure trove of books to board games and vintage clothing, elves are eventually allotted a department to work their magic.

My shift was cut short due to a phone call from my mother-in-law who was looking after my screaming baby.

I'm more suited to the option of being a digital volunteer where you can help online.