The energy price cap rise of 54 per cent means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in Yorkshire and The Humber could be worse off than others.

Properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings and recent data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities reveals which, out of more than 6,700 neighbourhoods nationwide, could be even more worse off.

More than 300 areas have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of band D or below, making them the least energy efficient, and 21 of them were in Yorkshire and The Humber.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let and they are given EPCs which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly it is and how much bills will cost. Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient, to G, the least efficient.

Other areas were Shearbridge and University, Bradford (88.7 per cent); Chanterlands Avenue, Kingston Upon Hull (87 per cent); Esk Valley and Runswick Coast, Scarborough (86 per cent); Upper Dales, Richmondshire (85.7 per cent); Lockwood, Kirklees (85.3 per cent); Rillington and Sherburn, Ryedale (84.6 per cent); Masham, Kirkby Malzeard & North Stainley, Harrogate (84.3 per cent); Ecclesall and Greystones, Sheffield (83.9 per cent); Bridlington Hilderthorpe, East Riding of Yorkshire (82 per cent); Bentley Rise, Doncaster (81.9 per cent); Leeming, Pickhill and Thornton, Hambleton (81.8 per cent); Grassington, Upper Wharfedale and Gargrave, Craven (80.9 per cent); Scunthorpe Berkeley, North Lincolnshire (78.8 per cent); Airedale, Wakefield (77.3 per cent); Maltby West and Hellaby, Rotherham (77.2 per cent); Heworth North and Stockton, York (75.9 per cent); Darton and Kexborough, Barnsley (70.7 per cent); Church Fenton, Appleton and Wistow, Selby (67.2 per cent).

A Halifax-based community interest company working with councils and organisations to help improve energy and reduce bills says the demand for its expertise has increased.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “There is a lot of fear about the price cap going up in April. People are calling up wondering what they can do.

“In terms of tariff switching, there is not that much they can so we direct them to simple stuff they can do around the house like draft proofing. Insulation is a massive help, upgrading boilers or different solutions like solar panels and heat pumps.

“But the thing is they are expensive, we work with councils on schemes that allow funding but generally if both people in a household are working their income is above the threshold. It will have a significant impact for ordinary working people, who don’t qualify for these schemes and grants that the government is putting out.”