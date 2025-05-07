Honley society colleagues get behind Take Five Week to raise awareness of fraud and scams

Colleagues from the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Honley are holding an event to mark Take Five Week, a national initiative led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, to help people protect themselves from preventable financial fraud.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at Honley Branch, at 4 Market Place, from 10am -12pm on Friday 16th May, to help people learn more about financial fraud and scams, how they can protect themselves, and what to do if they are misled by scammers. Branch colleagues will also be joined by a local Police Community Support Officer.

The event is open to members of the public as well as Yorkshire Building Society customers and will include advice on how to spot common types of financial scams. Participants will also be directed to information and tools to help keep them and their money safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research from Yorkshire Building Society suggests that almost three-fifths (56%) of UK adults have experienced some form of scam, with online scams being the most common (56%), followed by phishing attacks (55%), and identity theft (20%). Whilst those aged 55+ were the most likely to have been targeted by an online scam (60%), younger people aged 18-34 were the most likely to be deceived by a scam. Those who report losing money to a scam said they lost an average of £344, rising to £420 amongst those aged 18–34.

Colleagues at the Honley branch of Yorkshire Building Society are running and event to raise awareness of financial fraud and scams.

Hannah Bingle, Financial Crime Awareness Specialist at Yorkshire Building Society said: “We’re delighted to get behind Take Five Week with this event in Honley. Most people have come into contact with a financial scam at some point in their lives, and fraudsters are using many different techniques to try and get to people’s information and money.

“By hosting our fraud and scams awareness session, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Honley to help them understand more about this issue and help them protect themselves against scams and financial fraud.

“We’ll be talking about how to spot fraud and scams, actions people can take to keep themselves and their money safe, and what to do if you are worried you have been scammed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign which offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud. This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.