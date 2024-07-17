Cooking from scratch, batch cooking and eating with people are all ways to save money while boosting your health and wellbeing.

While most of us know this with the cost of living crisis, people working longer hours and a lack of people cooking, many people are struggling to eat healthily.

This is where community meals come in, says Sophie Mei Lan Malin who went to try one out.

When I first moved from Sheffield to West Yorkshire I had my heart set on moving to Wakefield's oldest council estate, Portobello.

Reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin with her daughter

The estate is known as the ‘Garden Estate’ because each house came with its own private garden.

The estate itself is steeped in history from the furrows in Manygates Park to marching up to Sandal Castle which is synonymous with the Battle of Wakefield and believed to be where the Grand Old Duke of York nursery rhyme is rumoured to derive from.

It wasn’t about the history that attracted me because I didn't know about that when I was on the social housing register, it was the people, the community.

Such estates may have their fair share of issues but there can be a real sense of family too. People share everything from childcare to shopping and food.

I ended up moving a short distance away but have returned many times.

On this occasion it was to take part in a community meal.

I’ve tried everything at home to establish meal times as a family but with everyone’s varying schedules and activities it often becomes a challenge. Not to mention a logistical nightmare to get five children plus two adults around a regularly sized dining table.

That said, the important impact of eating with people is not lost on me.

Some of my most vivid memories are of family mealtimes from resolving arguments at the table to discussing the news and planning activities together before squabbling over who was having the best leftovers.

Treat teas were on a tray in front of the TV but more often than not it was more likely that we ate a home cooked meal at the table. There wasn’t the battle of phones and tables as well then.

Research from the University of Oxford has revealed that the more often people eat with others, the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with their lives. Not to mention that home cooked meals and batch cooking saves time and money.

When I found out about community meals at my local community centre I thought it was a great idea for other people, just not my cup of tea personally. When I discovered Portobello were cooking different cuisines each month to reflect people in the area I thought I'd give it a go because I’m always looking for easy recipes to cook for my family with differing taste buds.

The community meal was taking place between 5-7pm at Portobello Community Centre which includes cooking time together. To my relief it wasn’t strangers all bringing home made dishes, we were all learning how to make it in a controlled hygienic environment.

As I entered the room, rushed, because I was late from work, it was nice to walk into what looked like an idyllic family scene. Two young children kneaded out dough to make flatbreads, a couple of adults chopping vegetables, one stirring a large pot of chickpea curry with coconut milk. Others were chatting as they set out the cutlery and table settings.

Except if this was me walking into my actual family home it would literally be to sounds of squabbling or at best I’d be welcomed with the question of ‘what’s for tea?’

Yet this ‘family’ of people had rarely spoken to one another until these monthly meals and it was the ideal cohesive environment. People from all walks of life cooking and eating together. Some people had come in couples, others on their own or with the kids but sharing food was the ultimate way for people to connect and communicate.

Sarah Cutts who runs Portobello Community Centre said: “It’s a great way to learn about each other's cultures through food. We’re trying whatever people suggest, from Polish food to British and now Curry.”

I attempted to help but everyone welcomed me like a guest into their home. I felt so at ease.

“We’ve made it vegan for you,” said Sarah as they cater to those who are there.

Ellie Roberts who runs the course added that tasty vegan food can be cheaper and healthier if you’re using chickpeas rather than meat for example.

Gloria, who has attended every session, said: “I’ve lost three stones so far.

“My husband used to do all the cooking or we’d have microwave meals but now I cook sometimes and I'm eating salads. It tastes a lot better.”

With the pot of curry simmering away on a camping stove, a large pan of rice, salad and mini flatbreads laid out for people to help themselves, it was time to

eat. I hadn’t intended to eat a proper meal because I get nervous eating around new people.

I thought I would just try the food they had made by hand.

Everyone welcomed my baby daughter and I to the table despite the fact she was squealing and trying to grab everyone’s flatbreads.

There was a sense of pride as those that had been cooking tucked into a curry, including the children.

I had more than a taste as this was my kind of comfort food.

When food is fresh and home-made like this, I think you savour each mouthful more and it fills you up much more than processed junk food.

Ellie said: “It’s really cheap to make. Just tins of chickpeas and coconut milk and you could even use frozen vegetables too.”

I found myself jotting down the recipe as it was tasty, fresh and super healthy. I love cooking meals for my meat loving family but as I’m the only vegan in the house i tend to just make myself the same stir fry with tofu because it’s just for me. However I thought I’d recreate this and portion it up in the freezer.

The meal itself would have cost around £2 per head but it was subsidised by Wakefield Council’s - Our Year funding.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It’s brilliant to see the fantastic range of cultural activities taking place at Portobello Community Centre as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

“The aim of our culture grants is to provide residents with accessible opportunities to participate in. The grants demonstrate our ongoing dedication to creativity, inclusivity, and collaboration across the district.

“It’s great that the local community in Portobello are coming together to learn something new, make new friends and have fun.”

The evening was gentle and relaxed with people of all ages chatting and eating together, discussing what cuisine they would try next.

I’d definitely do this again despite my initial hesitations. It even gave me a prompt to start planning more family mealtimes at home.