Coin collectors are already hunting down the Platinum Jubilee 50p coin

Designed by artist John Bergdhal, the coin is the first collectable UK 50p to celebrate a royal event.

he coin will depict the Queen on horseback and will be minted on the 'heads' side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown, to mark her 70 years on the throne.