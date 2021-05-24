Royal Mint launches new collectable coin celebrating rock legends The Who

The Who coin is the fourth to be released in the Royal Mint’s music legends series (Photo: Shutterstock)

A new commemorative coin has been launched celebrating legendary rock band, The Who.

The Who coin is the fourth to be released in the Royal Mint’s music legends series, following on from ones minted in honour of Queen, Sir Elton John and David Bowie.

Career-inspired design

The coin’s dynamic designs feature symbols from The Who’s career, including a Union flag, Mod logo and speaker-smashing Rickenbacker guitar.

Together, the design forms a pinball machine in a nod to the iconic song Pinball Wizard and album Tommy, one of the band’s most famous creations.

Using colour printing technology, elements of the coin have been digitally printed in red, white and blue and some feature a “shockwave” effect, radiating from the speaker.

The band’s co-founder and lead singer, Roger Daltrey, visited the Mint to strike one of the first coins and said it was an “honour” to have a coin to mark The Who’s legacy.

Daltrey said: “It’s an honour to have a coin produced to celebrate The Who’s musical legacy.

“The coin’s design captures the true essence of the band and what we represent.

“It was a fantastic moment being able to strike one of the very first pieces in the collection and see the range of technologies and processes involved in the making of the coin.”

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint added: “The Who are an iconic British band with an incredible musical legacy, so it felt right to honour them with an official UK coin.

“The Who coin is the latest in our show-stopping music legends series, which celebrates legendary British artists through original new designs.

“It was a privilege to have Roger Daltrey visit the Mint to strike one of the first coins and meet the team of makers that have created this wonderful design.

“Our music legends series is engaging new generations of coin collectors, and we hope this design will become a cherished part of fans’ memorabilia.”

The design forms a pinball machine in a nod to the iconic song Pinball Wizard (Photo: Royal Mint)

Where to get one

The Who coin is available as limited-edition precious metal versions, as well as a brilliant uncirculated edition.

The collection includes a colour brilliant uncirculated coin in a £5 denomination, priced at £22.50, and a limited edition one ounce gold proof coin priced at £2,315.