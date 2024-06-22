These are the pleasures and perils of owning a second home: Sarah Coles

But it’s not just the fridge. To have a second home requires organisation on every front. Either you need to own two wardrobes full of clothes, spend half the week unpacking and then packing again, or just decide not to mind too much if you end up in work shoes on the beach.

And it’s not just when you visit that the extra admin kicks in. Even if you set up all the bills on direct debit, there’s always something to sort out – whether it’s a leaky roof, an unexpected bill from the freeholder, or a window cleaner who hasn’t shown up. And the work! That never ends. It’s not just that you have to clean when you arrive and when you leave, plus caring for the garden and doing any ongoing repairs and maintenance, there are also whole weeks of your holiday time devoted to painting and decorating. And all this is on top of doing exactly the same in your actual home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the real humdinger is the cost. It doesn’t matter if you’re barely there, you still have the council tax – and in some cases a higher rate of tax because the council is trying to deter second homeownership. Then there are the standing charges for all the utilities and the full cost of water and sewerage. If you have children, you also have the choice of either paying for broadband or spending every waking second listening to someone complaining about not having it.

Not everyone has the luxury of being able to spend all their time where they’d ideally want to be, and if the commute is impossible, a second home is a great solution, says Sarah Coles. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

And yet still in England and Wales in 2021, there were 172,545 second homes with nobody living in them on census day. Yorkshire and The Humber is the area with the third highest percentage of homes made up by these properties – at 0.8%. These were concentrated in particular holiday hotspots, so in the East Riding, 6.3% of properties are second homes without usual residents and in Scarborough it’s 4%.

Of course, even having said all of this, I wouldn’t want to suggest to anyone how they want to live their life, and there are plenty of people who swear by a second home. Not everyone has the luxury of being able to spend all their time where they’d ideally want to be, and if the commute is impossible, a second home is a great solution. Second home ownership peaks between the ages of 50 and 64, when people often still have to work but have more disposable income and assets to cover the costs of a second property.

Second home ownership in retirement remains on plenty of people’s wish lists too, and 27% of those who own one are aged 65 and over. We ran a survey in April asking people whether they would like to have a second home in retirement and a quarter of people did. Among those who usually live in Yorkshire, this fell to 19% - presumably because the whole point of retirement is to spend more time in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also asked whether they felt it was a realistic goal, and fewer than one in ten said it was. For the vast majority of people, it’s just not feasible financially. It’s one reason why around half of people who own a second home are among the fifth highest earners in the country and more than a quarter of them have their first home in London – where wages are higher, and they tend to have more property equity and assets they can leverage to afford a holiday home.

If buying a second home is on your wish list, you need to plan carefully towards it. The earlier you can make plans, the better. Starting a decade or more in advance means you can save little and often, and have time to let it build. It also gives you the option to invest your money, and give it the best possible chance of growth while you’re building towards a purchase.

You also need to cost everything up. Don’t start and finish with the purchase price, because you need to consider all your outgoings. There’s the huge cost of the purchase in the first place – including the extra stamp duty on a second home. So, for example, if you were to buy a home for £300,000 (and you weren’t a first-time buyer) you’d pay £2,500 in stamp duty, but if you were a second home buyer that would rise to £11,500.

Then you need to add in the cost of furnishing and decorating and fixing anything that the previous owners managed to sweep under the carpet. Plus there are the ongoing costs: paying all the bills every month, and the upkeep. The worst of all worlds would be to stretch to afford a second property, and then spend your leisure time watching paint peeling on the wall of a property that’s bleeding you dry financially, which you can’t afford to repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this process convinces you that a second property is beyond your reach, then it’s worth going back to the drawing board and considering why you wanted one in the first place, because there may be a different solution to the same problem. You might find, for example, that remote working makes a move more possible, or that you can relocate in retirement. That way you have the added advantage of being able to put down roots in just one place as you get older, and build a support network you may need as you age. This, of course, comes with the added advantage of always knowing which country you’ve left your milk in.

We’re in no rush to get married – but we need to know the risks

Figures out this week revealed that more than nine in ten opposite-sex couples who tied the knot in 2021 and 2022 lived together first. This is the highest proportion since records began 30 years ago. Couples aren’t in a hurry to get wed, which is why the average age at marriage has also hit a record high. The average age of marriage for opposite sex couples hit 32.7 for men and 31.2 for women.

There’s an awful lot to be celebrated in couples taking the time to make this decision, rather than feeling pressure to get married young. However, it comes with a cost. It means more couples are living together without the legal protection of marriage, which has complex financial implications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad