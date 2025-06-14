New boutique reformer pilates studio PILAT3S to launch in Leeds City Centre
Located just a two minute walk from Leeds Train Station, PILAT3S will bring a refined approach on Reformer Pilates to the city. Each class is carefully designed to elevate your training experience, combining full-body workouts with curated music, immersive studio technology to support physical strength and boost mental wellbeing.
Set in an intimate, 500 sq ft basement studio on 68a Wellington Street alongside its sister brand TRIB3, the space offers eight Reformer beds with state-of-the-art equipment and instructors, ensuring each session feels focused, effective, and results-driven.
PILAT3S offers three signature class styles:
- Align – Slow-paced with rotation and stretch-based movements, perfect for recovery and flexibility.
- Tone – Quicker flows and pulse sequences designed to sculpt and raise your heart rate.
- Power – Strength-building routines combining dumbbells and compound movements.
Tom Hampton, owner of PILAT3S, says: “Our goal is to offer something different from Traditional Pilates, making it more accessible, engaging and dynamic for individuals of all fitness levels. Guiding members to build strength, balance and confidence through every class”.
To celebrate the launch, new members can use the code PILAT3S25OFF to receive 25% off all classes.
PILAT3S Leeds - 68a Wellington Street, LS1 2EE
Opening Day: Saturday 21st June
Opened From: Monday to Friday, 6am to 8pm | Weekends, 8am to 12pm
Female only sessions will be available throughout the week
For more information or to book a class, visit www.pilat3s.com .