Opening of Akroyd House, a newly renovated premier guest house in the heart of Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Last week saw the opening of a brand new four-bedroom ensuite guest house in the heart of Halifax centre, with rooms that pay homage to Halifax landmarks, the perfect spot to book a stay whilst visiting the town for the summer gigs at the Piece Hall or whilst visiting Yorkshire, Akroyd House sits smack back in the middle of the town centre just a stone throw away from local landmarks and other Yorkshire towns and cities, it's the perfect spot for a getaway, Akroyd House is your home away from home.

Akroyd House is a newly renovated impressive guest house located in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Conveniently located just minutes from away from all the boroughs local attractions such as the Piece Hall, Eureka and Wainhouse Tower and just down the road from Bradford which is a perfect location to book if you are visiting Bradford for Bradford 2025 City of Culture.

The four rooms at Akroyd House are furnished to a luxury high standard, including king size beds which are incredibly comfortable, ultra soft carpets which make you feel like your walking on a cloud, a modern bathroom equipment with a luxurious rainfall shower and 4K TVs to maximise your stay, Akroyd House also offers free parking in a first come basis.

Home away from home

Akroyd house also includes a shared kitchen with all utensils included and Snug area with a roaring open fire, the kitchen area also includes, a washing machine, iron, stove and oven, it really can be considered a home away from home with all the home comforts included to make your stay unforgettable and will make you want to return time and time again.

With the upcoming summer gig season approaching at the the famous Georgian Cloth hall the Piece Hall just a stone throw away, Akroyd House is the perfect spot to book if you fancy staying in the town over night whilst visiting or if your local and don't fancy getting a taxi or driving home, just across the road is the bus station and five minutes down to road is the train station i don't think you can get a better location for a guest house than Akroyd.

The Halifax Piece Hall is steeped in history being the world's last remaining Georgian cloth hall, It doesn't matter if you're visiting for a big summer gig or the seasonal markets or events, Akroyd House is the perfect central location to stay, Akroyd House is literally a stone throw away.

Speaking with owners of Akroyd House Luke Turner and Elliot Richards we had a lovely chat about how the idea for Akroyd House came about.

The Entrance

"We noticed the building was up for sale and was built by a local businessman long ago, and sadly had fallen into a sad solemn state, myself and Elliot saw the potential and were keen to get Akroyd House back up and running and showcase the buildings full potential.

"Both myself and Elliot grew up in Halifax so it was nice to be able to name all of the rooms after landmarks we grew up with and heard about from our grandparents. We have tried to incorporate that history with the names and a small blurb with picture in each room.

"We hope to be able to serve both acts for the local venues whether it be from the Piece Hall or Victoria Theatre or venues further afield and the public over the coming years.

"We have put a great deal of effort, time and money into making it the best venue possible and truly believe it offers a great experience for anyone using it, we are proud of what we have achieved here at Akroyd and we can't wait to share it with guests.