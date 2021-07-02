10 things to do in Yorkshire this weekend - whatever the weather

But there's still plenty going on, from art exhibitions, local food markets and music events. Here is a list of things to do in Yorkshire that will suit whatever the weather brings.

Drawn from the Pits

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend is the last chance to visit the ‘Drawn from the Pits’ exhibition at Caphouse Colliery.

Peddler Market in Sheffield

The exhibition features six artists who all worked as miners, and their work reflects their mining experiences through portraits and scenes of miners working.

The artwork on display is presented in a variety of mediums including linocuts, oils and charcoal.

The exhibition ends on July 4. Admission is free and donations are welcomed.

National Coal Mining Museum, Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF4 4RH

Harrogate Record Fair

Harrogate Record Fair is happening this weekend at Wesley Centre, Harrogate, on Saturday (Jul 3)

The fair will consist of stalls full of records from a variety of genres - a great place for music enthusiasts.

Wesley Centre, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 1PP

Northern Soul by Ian Scott Massie

The Northern Soul art exhibition is a display of 50 watercolours and screen prints of northern landscapes and landmarks.

The event showcases locations such as Barnsley, York, Fountains Abbey and Roseberry Topping.

Artist Ian Scott Massie has created the exhibition to represent his own personal journey and experiences after living in the North for 45 years.

The exhibition runs until July 11 at the art gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum. Entry is free.

Ryedale Folk Museum, Hutton le Hole, North Yorkshire, YO62 6UA

Peddler - Sheffield Street Food Event

Peddler Market, in Sheffield, is hosting a street food market, with a variety of award winning cuisine, craft beer and live music and art.

Tables are available to book in the car park - either covered or uncovered.

The event will be held July 2 and 3.

92 Burton Rd Sheffield S3 8BX

Sunday Band Concerts - Filey

Scarborough Concert Band will be playing in the Bandstand, Crescent Gardens on Sunday (Jul 4) from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors are welcome to sit on the lawns that have a sea view and enjoy the live music.

If the weather is unpleasant, the concert will be moved to Filey Methodist Church.

The Crescent, Filey, North Yorkshire, YO14 9HZ

In Praise of Makers

In Praise of Makers is a new exhibition in Colne Valley Museum, Huddersfield by artist Ed Kluz and begins this weekend.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the skills within the textile industry - one of Colne Valley Museum’s aims.

Colne Valley Museum, Cliffe Ash, Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD7 4PY

Skipton Artisan Market

Skipton Artisan Market is an independent market operated by local people and is running this Sunday (Jul 4) from 10am to 4pm.

The market will have a range of stalls including local produce, homemade bakes and hand crafted products.

Canal Basin, Skipton, BD23 1LH

Art in the Tea Room - Using Natural media to Recreate Nature

This weekend is the start of the ‘Art in the Tea Room’ exhibition at Stillingfleet Lodge Garden and Nurseries.

The exhibition features two artists, Pam Chilton and Lin Taylor, who have employed natural resources to recreate nature through art.

Pam is a felt artist and uses natural wools to produce felt animal portraits, and Lin creates artworks by painting birds onto real feathers.

The event runs until July 30.

Stillingfleet Lodge Garden & Nurseries, Stewart Lane, Stillingfleet, York, YO19 6HP

Whitby Emergency Services Weekend 2021

Whitby Emergency Services are holding an exhibition in the band stand and west pier area of Whitby Harbour on Sunday (Jul 4) between 10am and 4pm.

Emergency services including police, fire and rescue, ambulance, mountain rescue, coastguard and the air ambulance will be there.

Whitby Harbour, St Annes Staith, Whitby, YO21 3PY

Pictures of the Floating World: Japanese Ukiyo-e Prints

Exhibition ‘Pictures of the Floating World: Japanese Ukiyo-e Prints’ is currently on display at York Art Gallery which is open for visitors every Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

The display features Ukiyo-e artists Utagawa Hiroshige and Japanese inspireAlbert Moore and Walter Greaves. The artwork aims to highlight the impact of Japanese art on the western world.