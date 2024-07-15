This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are many gardens in Yorkshire where friends and family can enjoy a picnic on a sunny day - from the popular to lesser known attractions.

With the weather picking up this week, families will be looking for beautiful gardens to spend the day in the sun.

While many of the gardens are well known and popular, there are also some green spaces that are hidden gems.

Tripadvisor has compiled a list of the best gardens and we have included them below.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Best gardens in Yorkshire

RHS Garden Harlow Carr

There are diverse landscapes and stunning plant collections at Harlow Carr which was first created by members of the then newly formed Northern Horticultural Society (NHS) and was opened to the public in 1950.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 3,015 reviews.

Residents and visitors to Harrogate enjoying the warm weather in Valley Gardens, Harrogate. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Address: Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.

York Museum Gardens

This garden has a variety of plant species, wildlife and historical features and was first founded in the 1830s by the Yorkshire Philosophical Society.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 2,169 reviews.

The restored summer house gardens in the grounds of Brodsworth Hall. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Address: Museum Street, York, YO1 7FR.

Valley Gardens

The Valley Gardens are English Heritage Grade II listed and include a woodland known as The Pinewoods that covers 17 acres. There is also an area called Bogs Field where 36 different mineral wells were discovered.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 2,619 reviews.

Bebra Gardens, Knaresborough.

Address: Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ.

Brodsworth Hall and Gardens

Brodsworth Hall was built in the 1860s for the Thellusson family and the gardens have been renovated. It is an idyllic area for family adventures and shares the history of generations of people who lived and worked there over the years.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 1,422 reviews.

Address: Brodsworth, Doncaster, DN5 7XJ.

Sewerby Hall And Gardens

These gardens are set in 50 acres of parkland that date back to the early 19th century that suit everyone. The Walled, Pleasure and Rose Gardens are popular during the summer.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 1,935 reviews.

Address: Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1ED.

Falling Foss Tea Garden And Waterfall

A family bought the land and Midge Hall in 2008 by which time it had been abandoned for more than 50 years and turned it into a stunning garden and waterfall.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 918 reviews.

Address: Midge Hall, Whitby, YO22 5JD.

Sheffield Botanical Gardens

There are 18 different garden areas based on geographical or botanical themes as well as a beautiful bear pit next to the Himalayan Garden.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 1,826 reviews.

Address: Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2LN.

Bebra Gardens

This beautiful public park in the town of Knaresborough is so secluded that not many people are aware of it until they stumble upon it. It is reached by crossing the dry moat from Knaresborough Castle and includes winding paths, evergreen foliage and steep inclines.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 88 reviews.

Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden

This hidden gem is easily missable due to its subtle appearance of rocks on the outside and a small gate.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 82 reviews.

Address: Constable Ho, Thornton Road, Leyburn, DL8 3AJ.

Winthrop Gardens

These gardens originally opened in 2005 that provided a sensory and healing space and is run by a team of more than 80 volunteers.

It has a rating of five stars on Tripadvisor with 19 reviews.

Address: Second Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 1EE.

Horsforth Hall Park

This is an inclusive park with a play facility suitable for disabled and able bodied children under the age of eight to play together.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 47 reviews.

Address: Hall Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5JE.

Coronation Garden

This secluded garden is filled with vegetables, herbs, fruit to grow in a nature-friendly way and is suitable for a range of skilled people whether they are beginners or seasoned gardeners.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 45 reviews.

Address: Roundhay, Leeds, LS8.

Shuttleworth Gardens

There are ironwork gates into a Regency and Victorian garden and uncover a green and idyllic space.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 259 reviews.