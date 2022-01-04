1. Malham Cove
This venue is a huge curving shaped cliff formation of limestone rock and overlooks the village of Malham. It was a filming location for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; Harry is seen camping at Malham Cove in one of the scenes. The structure of the cove makes for the perfect scenic route for a nice walk. It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,530 reviews.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. York City Walls
This elevated route around the city centre is a major feature of York’s historic environment and identity. They were mainly built in the 13th century. Many attractions include the Richard III Experience, located at Monk Bar, the Henry VII Experience, located at Micklegate Bar, the Red Tower CIC and the Walmgate Bar Gatehouse Coffee. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,706 reviews.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Peasholm Park
The park was voted the sixth best park in the UK and the 25th best park in Europe for the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards and is located in Scarborough’s North Bay. It has a rich history and recently received the Green Flag Award. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,084 reviews.
Photo: Steve Bambridge
4. Saltburn Pier
It is the last remaining pier in Yorkshire. Saltburn was voted National Piers Society ‘Pier of the Year’ in 2009. Saltburn Pier has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 831 reviews.
Photo: James Hardisty