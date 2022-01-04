1. Malham Cove

This venue is a huge curving shaped cliff formation of limestone rock and overlooks the village of Malham. It was a filming location for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; Harry is seen camping at Malham Cove in one of the scenes. The structure of the cove makes for the perfect scenic route for a nice walk. It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,530 reviews.

Photo: Marisa Cashill