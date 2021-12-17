Of course, there's the rugged terrain of the North York Moors, and the stunning views over the Yorkshire Dales, but our coast also has plenty to offer.

And this Christmas, a bit of fresh air by the coast might just be the best way to burn off all those pigs in blankets.

Route YC is a brand-new coastal route taking part along the Yorkshire Coast, where adventure seekers map-in their own itineraries taking them around any of the six routes: Bridlington, Filey, Hornsea, Scarborough, Whitby and Withernsea taking in everything that is special about the Yorkshire Coast, from the local sights, cuisines and wildlife as they go.

Cinder Track

And they've put together 12 of the must see hidden gems in the area this Christmas.

Patrington near Withernsea

The quaint village of Patrington sits perched on the edge of the Yorkshire Coast, where you can walk for miles along beautiful Blue Flag beaches and coastal nature reserves. It’s also home to some of the Yorkshire Coast’s most historic locations, including St Patrick’s Church - otherwise known as The Queen of Holderness.

Withernsea Beach at Patrington

May Beck and Failing Foss, Whitby

If you're seeking a bit of peace during the Christmas madness, then May Beck and Failing Foss is for you. Stroll beneath the trees that line the paths of this two-mile woodland walk, leading you to the Failing Foss Waterfall, which spills from a huge 30-foot drop into the brook below. You’ll be in good company with the serene trickling from the May Beck flowing along the path.

South Cliff Gardens, Scarborough

Take a walk through the wooden slopes and have your pick from relaxed terraced walks to spectacular sea views. The gardens are filled with unseen treasures, and if you’re lucky enough to witness snowfall at the South Cliff Gardens - the views are an even more magical.

May Beck near Falling Foss

Flamborough Head, Bridlington

Marked by a stretch of rugged white cliffs surrounding a small village, this coastline is a great base for bird watching and hiking along windswept paths.

Kilnsea Way, Withernsea

A ramble along Spurn Point could keep you busy for days, but don’t overlook Kilnsea Way. The sandy, shingle banks make the walk flat and easily accessible. Start at the Discovery Centre and head to the East Yorkshire village of Kilnsea - a charming, small settlement that was of major importance during World War I.

Filey Brigg (Pic: Mark Stevenson)

Hunmanby Gap, Filey

Hunmanby Gap is perfect if you are looking for a quieter beach to visit near Filey this Christmas. An all-year round dog friendly beach, this large, sandy expanse is ideal if you and your four-legged friend has had one too many festive treat. When walking along Hunmanby Gap, you will see a few intact pillboxes from World War II on the beach if you look in the direction of Filey.

Forge Valley, Scarborough

Great for both walkers and cyclists, the River Derwent slices the area in two - creating a fresh and vibrant place for natural flora, fauna and wildlife. It's also home to many different trails, including a geology trail that takes you through the woods, including plenty stopping places and information boards. You can find out more about the area or simply take the opportunity to do some ad-hoc wildlife spotting.

The Cinder Track, Robin Hood’s Bay

You can join at various points along the coast, but it’s recommended to join at Robin Hoods Bay to take in some of the lesser-known sights. From the Station car park at Robin Hood’s Bay simply follow the track north, taking in some fantastic sea and country views on the horizon.

Hornsea Beach

Ravenscar, Scarborough

Explore the gardens and rugged coastal path in the area, which feels luxurious with the regal looking Raven Hall hotel perched on top of the clifftop. Whether you want a leisurely walk or a longer ramble, there’s something for everyone. Not to mention, the rocky beach coves are a great place for the fossil hunters among us who need a break from Christmas shopping.

Filey Brigg

An extraordinary natural landmark, its steep cliffs are 20 metres high and are made from pure sandstone and pure limestone. The biology and geology of Filey Brigg place is among Sites of Special Scientific Interest in North Yorkshire. Legend has it, you may even stumble upon the bones of a dragon on the long narrow peninsula.

Saltwick Bay, Whitby

At first glance, Saltwick Bay appears to be a majestic, sculpted bay that offers glorious views out to sea – and not much more. However, this could not be further from the truth. Saltwick Bay is packed with history, perfect for walking off those chocolates and mince pies.

From the Saltwick Nab quarries to the wreck of the Admiral Von Tromp, this destination has several curious tales to be told.

Hornsea South Beach

Hornsea South Beach is a shingle and golden sand beach without the mayhem. Flamborough Headland is visible to the north, while to the south the Holderness coast can be seen. The charming promenade stretches the whole length of the seafront, with primed landscaped gardens, plenty of parking, and old wooden breakwaters.

Find out more about Route YC here.

Humanby Gap (Pic: Thomas Tolkein)

Saltwick Bay (Pic: Andrew Walks)