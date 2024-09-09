The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also a regular feature on Yorkshire calendars.

The locks are situated on a slightly elevated contour above Bingley in the Aire Valley and opened to traffic in 1774 as part of a stretch of canal from Skipton to just below its junction with the Bradford Canal near Shipley.

At the same time work on the smaller Bingley Three-rise Locks was completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bingley Five-rise Locks

Five-rise constitute the steepest flight of locks on UK waterways with a gradient of one in five, enabling boats to climb 60 feet over a distance of 320 feet.

Designed by John Longbotham of Halifax, the first engineer to work on the Leeds & Liverpool, the grand opening of both sets of locks is said to have attracted a crowd of 30,000.

A report in the Leeds Intelligencer, forerunner of the Yorkshire Post, stated that the first barge to pass through the Five-rise took 29 minutes to complete the journey “to the amazement and delight of the spectators.”

It added: “This joyful and much wished-for event was welcomed with ringing of Bingley bells, a band of music, the firing of guns by the neighbouring militia”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horses hauled cargo boats which were shorter than today’s narrowboats.

Steam powered boats were introduced in 1858 and diesel engines were first used in 1920, but horses continued to pull some commercial loads as late as 1961.

Today only pleasure craft ply the canal, and the complexity of navigating the Five-rise still requires the services of a lock keeper to guide users through the process and regulate the flow of water.