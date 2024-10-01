Numbers will reach a peak by the middle of next month and arrivals will continue until late November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow-browed warbler is between a goldcrest and chiffchaff in size and with a moss green back and whitish underparts. It has two yellow-white bars on each wing and a long bright yellow stripe above each eye.

It is most often picked up by its distinctive high pitched call, resembling that of a coal tit.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow-browed Warbler, (Phylloscopus inornatus), perched in a tree, Shetland, Scotland, UK.

Yellow-browed warblers were once a major rarity in this country but over the last 30 years their arrival has become an annual event and numbers have increased.

But what exactly is happening is still unknown..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the yellow-broweds arriving all the way down the east coast be regarded as vagrants that have simply taken a wrong turn away from breeding sites or are we witnessing the latest step towards the evolution of a new migration route for these birds?

Yellow-browed warblers breed in huge numbers all across the vast taiga forests of Siberia with the closest breeding areas to us just west of the Ural mountains.

Most of them head south east after breeding to winter mainly in Nepal, southern China and the Malay peninsula but a growing number turn south west instead and in winter are seen in northern and western Europe from Scandinavia to the Iberian peninsula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast majority of these are birds that have hatched that year and if they are vagrants the chances are that they will end up in the sea rather than survive to return to breeding sites.

Those seen in Norway, Iceland and on the Shetland Islesare unlikely to be en route to potential wintering grounds in north Africa and the Iberian peninsula.

Those supporting the new migration route theory point to the increase in winter sightings in Iberia and North Africa, indicating that at least some yellow-browed warblers must be migrating south through Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, as yet, there is still no conclusive proof that at least some yellow-browed warblers survive the western route to return to breed in Siberia and pass on the revised migration route to any offspring.