While the Dales and North York Moors are among the best loved walking trails, Bronte Country is another spot not to be missed. The Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty sits in the south Pennine hill, just west of Bradford, and earned its name from its association with the Bronte sisters. Taking inspiration from the landscape, the famous sisters penned some of the world’s most famous literary classics, including Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights, while living in the area. If you are keen to head out on an outdoor adventure, here are nine of the best walks to enjoy around Bronte Country.
1. Bronte Waterfall and Top Withens
Starting from Haworth, just over two miles of footpaths will lead you to the Bronte Waterfall and a further 1.25 miles will see you arrive at Top Withens, the ruined farmhouse said to be the inspiration for Wuthering Heights.
Photo: Shutterstock
2. Bronte Way
The Bronte Way is a long-distance footpath which stretches for 43 miles, starting at Oakwell Hall near Birstall and finishing at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham, Lancashire. It typically takes four days to walk and passes through Penistone Country Park and several famous Bronte landmarks.
Photo: Shutterstock
3. Penistone Hill
Penistone Hill is a high vantage point which overlooks the upper Worth Valley, and can be reached by a short mile walk from the village of Haworth. The landscape is heavily cratered by abandoned quarries, but continuing west over the moors will provide a further four miles of easy walking.
Photo: Shutterstock
4. The Railway Children Walk
This six mile route takes in many of the locations where the The Railway Children was filmed and is divided into two parts, taking in Oakworth station, Mytholmes tunnel Ebor Mill, the Three Chimneys near Oxenhope and the Bronte Parsonage.
Photo: Shutterstock