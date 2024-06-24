The village’s history is traceable back to the early days of Christianity, shown by hogbacks and 12 sculpture fragments of Anglo-Danish crosses now preserved in the Grade I-listed parish church of St Wilfrid’s.

The church also contains one of the finest fonts in the Yorkshire Dales, dating from around 1150 and carved with birds and animals.

In the early 17th century, restoration work on the building was paid for by Sir William Craven, who was born at nearby Appletreewick.

Burnsall, Wharfdale

Becoming Lord Mayor of London in 1610, his story has often been compared with that of Dick Whittington. Craven also bore the cost of rebuilding the five-arch Burnsall Bridge in 1609.

It was destroyed in 1883 by what the local paper reported was the “heaviest flood that had been known to visit the Wharfe valley”, but reopened two years later.

Craven endowed a grammar school in the village, now Burnsall Primary School, which was described by historians Marie Hartley and Joan Ingliby as “graceful and elegant...one of the most attractive examples of domestic architecture in the Yorkshire Dales”.

Burnsall is a popular base for walkers and often the first overnight stop on the 79-mile Dales Way.

Each August the village hosts the Burnsall Classic, one of the UK’s oldest fell races.