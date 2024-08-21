Calderdale is hard at work creating an epic new walking challenge to persuade people to get active whilst enjoying Calderdale’s distinctive landscapes and culture.

As part of the Calderdale Year of Culture 2024 (CultureDale) programme, the Council is inviting long-distance walking enthusiasts to celebrate Calderdale’s 50th birthday year by walking the Calderdale Way – a 50-mile walking route that encircles Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You might even spot a pair of Tamworth Saddleback pigs around Todmorden.

Rare breed and rescue sheep are gathered for feeding by farmhand Tim Rettler on the Calderdale Way above Todmorden. Credit: Asadour Guzelian.

The launch of a special five-day hike itinerary comes after the Council’s themed social media week focusing on what makes Calderdale distinctive, to build awareness of this important Vision 2024 for Calderdale theme.

The Calderdale Way is said to be an outstanding example of what makes the borough’s landscapes so distinctive. Originally created to mark the formation of the borough in 1974, this 50-mile circular route was officially opened on October 21 1978. It follows old packhorse routes, passing through pretty hillside villages and old mill towns, providing exceptional panoramic views over the Pennines.

Although the route can be done in sections, for the borough’s 50th year the Council is encouraging people to tackle the Calderdale Way as a five-day adventure, using local businesses along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To provide inspiration for this, Visit Calderdale has created a five-day itinerary. Head to www.visitcalderdale.com/visitor-information/walking-in-calderdale/the-calderdale-way when planning your trip.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: "The Calderdale Way is something special that local residents can enjoy on their doorstep, and our 50th anniversary walking challenge also aims to attract more visitors and benefit local hotels, cafés and other businesses.