Calderdale Way: The 50-mile walking route that encircles Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
Calderdale is hard at work creating an epic new walking challenge to persuade people to get active whilst enjoying Calderdale’s distinctive landscapes and culture.
As part of the Calderdale Year of Culture 2024 (CultureDale) programme, the Council is inviting long-distance walking enthusiasts to celebrate Calderdale’s 50th birthday year by walking the Calderdale Way – a 50-mile walking route that encircles Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.
You might even spot a pair of Tamworth Saddleback pigs around Todmorden.
The launch of a special five-day hike itinerary comes after the Council’s themed social media week focusing on what makes Calderdale distinctive, to build awareness of this important Vision 2024 for Calderdale theme.
The Calderdale Way is said to be an outstanding example of what makes the borough’s landscapes so distinctive. Originally created to mark the formation of the borough in 1974, this 50-mile circular route was officially opened on October 21 1978. It follows old packhorse routes, passing through pretty hillside villages and old mill towns, providing exceptional panoramic views over the Pennines.
Although the route can be done in sections, for the borough’s 50th year the Council is encouraging people to tackle the Calderdale Way as a five-day adventure, using local businesses along the route.
To provide inspiration for this, Visit Calderdale has created a five-day itinerary. Head to www.visitcalderdale.com/visitor-information/walking-in-calderdale/the-calderdale-way when planning your trip.
Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: "The Calderdale Way is something special that local residents can enjoy on their doorstep, and our 50th anniversary walking challenge also aims to attract more visitors and benefit local hotels, cafés and other businesses.
“As well as promoting our Year of Culture, the challenge supports our Active Calderdale mission to get people moving more for their health and wellbeing, and our climate action priority to encourage more sustainable travel. Visitors can arrive in the borough by train, and then discover our spectacular countryside on foot at their own pace.”
